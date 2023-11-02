Reports have surfaced suggesting that football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is in discussions with WWE for a potential appearance

In an exciting development, reports have surfaced suggesting that football icon Cristiano Ronaldo is in discussions with WWE for a potential appearance in the wrestling world, reported by GOAL. Although the Portuguese superstar won't be gracing the upcoming Crown Jewel event due to his commitment with Al-Nassr, the talks indicate a possible collaboration in the near future.

According to sources, Ronaldo's initial talks with WWE were centered around the Crown Jewel event scheduled for November 4 in Saudi Arabia. However, these plans were put on hold as Al-Nassr is set to face Al-Khaleej in a crucial Saudi Pro League fixture on the same day. The collaboration would have marked a significant moment for WWE, aligning them with one of the most celebrated athletes in the world.

The prospect of Ronaldo teaming up with wrestling legend John Cena was also on the cards. Cena's widespread fame, both in wrestling and Hollywood, made him an ideal partner for Ronaldo, offering a unique opportunity to enhance the footballer's personal brand and expand WWE's global reach.

Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has been actively involved in a Netflix special documenting their relationship, providing WWE an additional avenue for exposure. While Ronaldo might miss the Crown Jewel event, there is speculation that he could still make a crowd appearance after fulfilling his Al-Nassr commitments this Saturday.

WWE's interest in Cristiano Ronaldo underscores their determination to explore new territories and engage with diverse audiences. Although the Crown Jewel plans didn't materialize this time, ongoing discussions indicate that fans might witness Ronaldo's foray into the thrilling world of professional wrestling in the future. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting collaboration.