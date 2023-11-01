In a dramatic turn of events after Al-Nassr‘s intense clash against Al-Ettifaq in the King Cup of Champions, Cristiano Ronaldo and Jordan Henderson engaged in a heated exchange on Tuesday, reported by GOAL. The thrilling encounter saw Sadio Mane score the decisive goal in extra time, leading Al-Nassr to a 1-0 victory and securing their spot in the King Cup of Champions quarter-finals.

Ronaldo, visibly frustrated with the match officials, confronted Henderson after the final whistle. The Portuguese striker gestured vigorously in Henderson's direction, engaging in a tense discussion before heading towards the tunnel. The exchange continued as they made their way off the pitch.

فيديو | غضب كرستيانو رونالدو و نقاش حاد بين رونالدو و هندرسون و كاسترو يتجه إلى حكم اللقاء #النصر_الاتفاق pic.twitter.com/yYmH4fwI4y — علي العنزي (@Ali_alabdallh) October 31, 2023

During the game, Henderson narrowly avoided a red card after deliberately pushing Al-Nassr's Otavio to the ground twice following a foul. This incident sparked a fierce altercation involving players from both teams. However, despite the heated moment, Henderson emerged unscathed as the only player sent off was Ali Hazazi, who had committed the initial foul.

This encounter marked the first time Ronaldo and Henderson shared the pitch since Manchester United's home fixture against Liverpool in August, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the hosts. Ronaldo later departed Old Trafford, joining Al-Nassr, while Henderson made a move to Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool.

Looking ahead, Al-Nassr is set to face Al-Khaleej in their next fixture on Saturday, while Al-Ettifaq will host Al-Raed in the Saudi Pro League on the same day. Fans eagerly anticipate the teams' performances as the rivalry between these former Premier League stars continues to unfold.