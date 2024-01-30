This is the land of wolves... again.

While Denis Villeneuve is getting ready for the premiere of his surefire blockbuster Dune: Part Two, rumors abound that his next project is a return to Sicario, the World of Reel reported.

The movie website said that Villeneuve may be returning to direct the third Sicario movie. According to the site's writer, they've contacted the director's camp to comment. If they don't reply, there might be truth to this.

Maybe there is because what adds more meat to the rumor is the planned movie already has a working title, Sicario: Capo. Production is supposed to start this spring.

It was reported in November that Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning's Christopher McQuarrie was rumored to possibly be directing with Taylor Sheridan returning to write the screenplay.

A Sicario reunion?

The 2015 movie's original cast Benicio del Toro, Emily Blunt and Josh Brolin have also been reported to return to reprise their roles for the third film. If Villeneuve is set to direct, McQuarrie could end up executive producing the film.

The 2018 sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, didn't have Villeneuve or Blunt in the film. If the rumors prove to be true, then Sicario: Capo is going to be a reunion of the original director, writer and all three of the main actors.

The movie followed the story of an idealist FBI agent (Blunt) who joins a task force overseen by a CIA officer (Brolin) and a Mexican ex-prosecutor turned CIA-trained assassin (del Toro). The film was nominated for three Academy Awards: Cinematography, Original Score and Sound Editing.

Its sequel dealt with human trafficking on the US southern border. Both Brolin and del Toro reprised their roles from the original film.

[SPOILER ALERT]

If the three main actors do come back to reprise their roles, it would be interesting to see how Brolin and Blunt's characters deal with del Toro's. At the end of the second film, del Toro's character was abandoned after he turned “rogue” and was presumed killed while trying to re-enter the US. However, he ends up back in the US alive and well, now heavily tattooed and offering a place to an immigrant as a sicario.

Soldado was released in 2018, so if the film is being shot now six years have passed and the Capo in the title could refer to Benicio's character. Brolin and Blunt's characters would end up hunting their old comrade who was once a sicario (Spanish for hitman) and is now a capo (boss).