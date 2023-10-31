Filmmaker and director of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Christopher McQuarrie, is working on Sicario 3.

It appears that the 3rd Sicario film might have some pretty big names attached to it, according to Collider.

Recently, producers Molly Smith and Trent Luckinbill talked to the Editor-in-Chief of the website, Steve Weintraub, and chatted about who might lead the franchise in the future.

Christopher McQuarrie's involvement in Sicario 3

They suggested it's too early to tell who will be in the director's chair. Also, the plot of Sicario 3 is still not revealed due to the script not being finished. However, there are some names tossed around with the sequel.

It's safe to say the next film is in good hands.

When discussing the film, Smith stated, “But we don't know who's going to direct yet. It's all gonna be about timing. We've got obviously a wealth of great partners on it, everybody from Taylor Sheridan to Chris McQuarrie as a partner on it, but it'll all be about the timing and what aligns with everyone's schedule.”

Prior to this comment, McQuarrie's name has not been linked to the sequel to Sicario. The director is busy with Mission: Impossible, but if there's a chance he can find the time to be involved, he'd be a great choice.

Taylor Sheridan is close to the franchise as well and responsible for the screenplay of the original movie, but he's wrapped up in the Yellowstone universe, which has several spinoffs.

Luckinbill stated that Sheridan is way too busy right now to be a part of the third Sicario movie. However, Sheridan is always ready to offer input on the project, even if McQuarrie takes on directing.