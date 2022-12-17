By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Carolina Panthers appeared to be dead in the water earlier this season when they fired head coach Matt Rhule, but ever since Steve Wilks took over as his replacement, the Panthers have looked much better, posting a 4-4 record. It has led many to wonder whether Wilks, who is currently operating under the interim head coach tag, could stick around on a full-time basis next season.

While the Panthers are focusing on their sudden playoff push right now, it sounds like Wilks could have some momentum to stick around as Carolina’s head coach next season. Rival executives have raved about Wilks’ work since taking over as the Panthers new head coach, and there’s a decent chance he could end up remaining in charge of the team past the 2022 season.

Support for Steve Wilks getting #Panthers HC job full-time is building in some league circles after his 4-4 start AFC exec: ‘Slam dunk to take interim tag off title. Better brand of football since he took over’ NFC exec: ‘They play hard for him, has full command of locker room’ pic.twitter.com/PmbuMgwt0u — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 17, 2022

Steve Wilks didn’t have many expectations after he took over a team that Rhule left broken for him, but he has managed to put together a team that has picked up four unexpected wins. Despite rotating quarterbacks and losing his best player in Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, Wilks has managed to overcome it all and post a .500 record so far.

Nobody knows what the Panthers are going to do with their head coach position next season, and it may depend on how the rest of the season plays out. But it’s clear Carolina’s locker room has responded to Wilks taking over for Rhule, and given how good of a job he has done so far, the Panthers best option for their next head coach may be right in front of their faces.