The Denver Broncos are in a lot of trouble. After giving up their entire future to trade for Russell Wilson, the Broncos went from being a potential Super Bowl contender to easily the biggest disappointment in the NFL. First-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett didn’t make it through the season, and now Denver is hoping to find someone who can turn things around for them.

With that in mind, the Broncos have keyed in on Sean Payton, who has been heavily linked to Denver ever since rumors of his potential return to the sidelines came out. Payton has a track record of creating successful offensive squads during his time with the New Orleans Saints, which has made him an obvious target for the Broncos. Rumors have begun to float that it’s gotten to the point where even Wilson himself is reaching out to Payton asking him to take the Broncos job and help him fix his numerous issues on the field.

#Broncos QB Russell Wilson has reached out to Sean Payton about coaching Denver, according to FS1. "He wants Sean Payton. He needs fixing." pic.twitter.com/zrrGZeYLD5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 19, 2023

It’s pretty telling to see that Wilson is personally reaching out to Payton in an effort to get him to join the Broncos, as it just shows how deep the issues surrounding this team are. Wilson obviously wasn’t the only person responsible for the Broncos horrible 2022 campaign, but he played a big role in their struggles, and if he can’t figure out where he went wrong, Denver is in big trouble.

To this point, Payton has kept his cards close to his chest in regards to whether or not he will leave his broadcasting job with FOX, but if he does end up returning to coaching, it seems like things are lining up for him to join the Broncos. If that’s the case, it’s clear Russell Wilson would be thrilled with that, and it could be just what Denver needs to turn things around.