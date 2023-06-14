The Minnesota Twins made a four-run comeback in the ninth inning, capped by Carlos Correa's walk-off bomb to send the Milwaukee Brewers packing. Brewers' closer Devin Williams was scoreless in 20 of his 21 innings pitched this season heading into Tuesday night.

Williams is an elite closer, and Milwaukee was also 28-0 on the year when leading after eight innings. But all good things must come to an end.

“It fees great. This is the atmosphere we want,” Correa told Katie Storm of Bally Sports North in his on-field interview. “We want to eventually win championships and have this ballpark packed every night. This energy is unmatched. [I] love you guys.”

Correa's walk-off homer was the first of his nine-year career. The shortstop is having a down year in his second season with the Twins, hitting .217 with a 97 OPS+. However, after his tumultuous offseason, Minnesota has been happy to have him back on the roster, and Twins fans certainly were tonight.

Before Correa's knockout blow, Michael Taylor hit a solo shot to kick off the bottom of the ninth. Pinch runner Willi Castro used some aggressive base running to tie the game on Donovan Solano's single. Solano would be the winning run, coming in on Correa's two-run blast.

The Twins stand atop the AL Central at 34-33 with a two-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians. This is easily the weakest division in baseball, and there's a real chance someone wins it with a losing record. The 2005 San Diego Padres are the only team to achieve that feat.

Meanwhile, the Brewers, with the same record as the Twins, are fighting to catch the Pittsburgh Pirates. Milwaukee trails by 1.5 games in the NL Central, which is probably baseball's second-weakest division.

Tuesday night opened a two-game inter-league set, the start to a 10-game home stand for the Twins.