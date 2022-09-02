Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed

The upcoming MLB free agency period is set to be filled with a multitude of available, veteran first basemen, from Yuli Gurriel to Josh Bell. New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo reportedly plans to join this group later in the year.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on several players who will be eligible to become a free agent in October via the opt-out clauses in their contracts. In the case of Rizzo, he is “likely” to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Yankees.

After joining the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs ahead of last season’s MLB trade deadline, Rizzo decided to stay put with the Bronx Bombers. He signed off on a two-year, $32 million deal that included an opt-out for the 2023 campaign. If he ends up becoming a free agent following the ongoing season, the Yankees will then be able to issue him a qualifying offer.

Rizzo is enjoying a roller-coaster year in his second campaign with the Yankees. While he does boast a .339 OBP, he has been among the more reliable power hitters in the Yankees’ potent lineup. He currently ranks second on the team in both home runs (30) and RBI (71) to outfielder Aaron Judge.

Based on average annual value, Rizzo’s $16 million per season salary with the Yankees ranks him as the 7th highest paid first baseman in baseball today. Thus, Rizzo could very well decide to take a chance and seek to receive a higher AAV deal in the offseason.

For now, the Yankees are set to square off with the Tampa Bay Rays for a crucial three-game road series beginning on Friday.