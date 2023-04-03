Just a hair over a month before the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a wave of new posters has been released in anticipation of the film and just in time as tickets go on sale for the film.

The trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have featured Rocket (Bradley Cooper) heavily, teasing a dive into his background, and the same can be said of the new posters — which can be seen below.

The first sees Rocket, who’s writing a long equation on a chalkboard with the title of the film — with the phrase “I didn’t ask for any of this” right below it.

This Rocket-focused poster is the official Dolby poster.

The IMAX posters feature more vibrant colors and feature all of the main characters in the film.

In addition to the IMAX poster, a 4DX poster was also released with more of a vintage vibe.

One more screen format poster is the ScreenX one (has anyone seen a ScreenX theater outside of the Union Square Regal?).

Another poster only fits characters the height of Rocket and Cosmo the Space-dog (voiced by Maria Bakalova) as they walk amongst the rest of the team.

Lastly, the poster for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 soundtrack album has been released. If the poster does have the full tracklist on it, that means that Bruce Springsteen will finally be in a superhero movie — a collaboration I never knew I wanted (and still am unsure of). It looks like Radiohead, the Beastie Boys, and Earth, Wind & Fire are just a few of the notable names that will serve as needle drops in the upcoming film.

We last saw the Guardians in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special back in December. The third feature in the series looks to see the Guardians — Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket, and, of course, the Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) seen at the end of Avengers: Endgame — face the music in what we assume is their final outing (at least this iteration of them). Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock — a character teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

You can check out the new posters above or the trailer below.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5. For ticket information, click here.