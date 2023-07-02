Russell Westbrook gave the Los Angeles Clippers a hometown discount by signing a two-year, $7.8 million contract in NBA free agency. After the Lakers cut him and he hit the free agent market last February, the Clippers picked up the former league MVP and gave him another shot in the NBA.

Westbrook thrived in his role with the Clippers and Los Angeles valued what he brought to the table. Before signing with the Clips, many believed Westbrook's days in the league were numbered. But after a short, yet strong 10-week stint with the organization, the 34-year-old proved his worth and that he still belonged as a player, let alone a starting point guard in the NBA.

Westbrook's new deal is a far cry from the max contracts he has signed in the past. But it is a deal that allows the nine-time All-Star to continue playing for a championship contender that gives him a chance to pursue his first ring. With that said, let us grade Russell Westbrook's newly-signed two-year, $7.8 million deal with the Clippers.

Russell Westbrook Clippers contract grade: A+

How can anyone fault this Russell Westbrook contract for the Clippers? It's clear Westbrook took a massive pay cut for the chance to win a championship in Los Angeles. A lot of fans were shocked to see Westbrook's annual salary take a nose dive, especially with the exorbitant amount of money that was being handed during NBA free agency.

Nonetheless, the Clippers couldn't be happier as they retain their starting point guard on a value deal, especially with what he showed near the end of last season.

As for Westbrook, this deal also gives him a chance to land a larger contract next season with Los Angeles. The deal includes a player option that could allow him to opt out and sign on his early bird rights in the following offseason.

In 21 regular season games as a Clipper, Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.6 assists, while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three. He further showed his worth in the postseason, especially after Leonard joined George on the injury list. In their five-game loss to the Phoenix Suns in the first round, Westbrook averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.

The Clippers needed a table-setter that could take away the primary playmaking duties off Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who weren't don't necessarily function best as lead playmakers. And Westbrook fit the bill perfectly. Unfortunately, the Clippers only saw a glimpse of how good they could be with Leonard, George, and Westbrook all on the floor.

The trio didn't start out the best way, though. They lost their first four games together after Westbrook made his Clippers debut on February 24 against the Sacramento Kings. But soon enough, the three of them started to figure things out. The Clippers won five of their next seven games thereafter until George suffered a knee injury that ultimately ended his season.

While that may be a small sample size, it was clear there was something special brewing with the Leonard-George-Westbrook trio. In 10 games and 230 minutes played, the Clippers had an offensive rating of 110.5, generating a net rating of 5.2.

With such a value and low-risk deal, the Clippers deserve an A+ for this Westbrook contract.