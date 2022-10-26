Russell Westbrook will be traded before the NBA’s trade deadline — it is only a matter of time.

Last year, the Westbrook – LeBron James – Anthony Davis failed to produce during their time on the court together; this was not a matter of health or lack of experience playing together. If the Lakers’ 0-3 start has showed us anything, it’s that these three Hall-0f-Famers, as great as they are individually, cannot produce wins on a basketball court together — the fit simply is not there.

General Manger Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss stubbornly decided not to move Westbrook in the offseason, despite being involved in constant trade talks with multiple teams. However, it seems like this 0-3 start has caught the Lakers’ front office attention, as recent reports suggest the Lakers and Jazz could re-open trade talks later this season, per The Ringer.

So what is the perfect trade the Lakers must offer to the Jazz in hopes of shipping Westbrook out of town?

Lakers receive: Mike Conley Jr., Rudy Gay, Malik Beasley

Jazz receive: Russell Westbrook, Lakers 2027 first round pick

Pelinka refused to give up two first round picks in the offseason, even when knockdown shooter Bojan Bogdanovic was available for trade. In this trade, Pelinka has to give up just one first round pick, although Jazz General Manger Danny Ainge will likely want both the Lakers 2027 and 2029 first round picks. The Jazz want to tank to the bottom of the league for 18 year-old Victor Wembanyama, and will look to give up veterans to increase playing time for their young guns.

The Lakers gain three extremely valuable role players in Conley Jr., Gay, and Beasley. Most importantly, they can all shoot the three-ball, a necessity in today’s league that most of the players on the Lakers cannot do on a consistent basis.

Conley Jr. can slide into the starting point guard role, the perfect guard next to LeBron and Davis. Conley Jr. can hit the catch and shoot three and give up the ball to LeBron, but also run pick-and-rolls with both superstars. His right-handed floater, Conley Jr.’s patented move, would give the Lakers another layer on offense, one Russell Westbrook simply does not provide. His inability to even hit a short 12-footer bogs down the offense and clogs the lane.

Rudy Gay brings what the Lakers so desperately need: wings. Gay instantly would become the second-best wing player on the team after LeBron. Standing at 6′ 8”, Gay can take on the assignment of guarding some opposing stars when LeBron and Davis need rest, and has the ability to create his own shot on the offensive end. Let’s not forget, Gay averaged between 17 to 20 points per game for 10 years of his career — he can get his own buckets.

Malik Beasley has his defensive issues, but he plays with effort and is a decent off-ball chaser when guarding shooters, simply because that is the exact role he plays on the other end. Beasley can hit difficult three-point shots, often run through several downscreens and pindowns to open up space for the 38.5% career three-point shooter.

Jordan Clarkson is another name that will pop up in trade talks. A flamethrower that can change the trajectory of a game, Clarkson has averaged a career high 18.5 points per game so far this season. That may be a little too good for Danny Ainge’s liking, so he might look to include Clarkson in a deal with the Lakers.

The Lakers must offer this deal to the Jazz. Receiving three solid veterans who can consistently knock down shots from beyond the arc while losing Russell Westbrook instantly changes the face of this team.