Lakers expected to circle back to Jazz for more Russell Westbrook trade talks after failed negotiations

The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have been linked to one another over the past year. The Jazz are one of the few teams that have been mentioned as a legitimate landing spot for Russell Westbrook. Although a trade has yet to come to fruition, recent reports suggest the Lakers and Jazz could re-open trade talks later this season, per The Ringer.

Westbrook has struggled to open the 2022-2023 NBA season. There are still people around the NBA world who don’t expect the veteran guard to draw any form of interest on the trade market. But The Ringer states that “sources expect the Lakers and Jazz to resume talks later in the season with some combination of other players discussed. (Utah has Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, and Rudy Gay—three veterans who can all shoot.)”

There is no question that LA desperately needs shooting. Their inability to hit shots has drawn no shortage of criticism. And Russell Westbrook has been one of the main culprits behind the Lakers’ shooting woes. His decision-making when it comes to shooting has been perplexing. ESPN’s Kirk Goldsberry shared an eye-opening report on Westbrook’s shooting concerns.

Russell Westbrook has made 3 of 17 jump shots this season. Also, he is the only player that has attempted a jump shot with under 30 seconds to go and 15+ seconds left on the shot clock with their team up by 1 possession in the last 4 seasons. pic.twitter.com/DrH8UEs2L9 — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) October 24, 2022

In the above-posted video, even the broadcasters can be heard telling Westbrook not to shoot the basketball.

It is clear that both the Lakers and Russell Westbrook would benefit from a trade.