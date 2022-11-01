For the first time in nearly five weeks, the Denver Broncos are back in the win column! The Broncos earned their win overseas in London after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17. After multiple weeks in a row of frustratingly close losses, Denver finally managed to squeak out a win. The win was a must-need, as the Broncos were on a bit of a crash course toward utter disaster. While they did win, it was a bit of an ugly win and there certainly still are many issues to address. But for now, let’s discuss the Broncos players most responsible for the win over the Jaguars in Week 8.

3. TE Greg Dulcich

After missing the first five weeks of the season due to injury, rookie tight end Greg Dulcich has certainly started to make an impact. After playing in only a few games, Dulcich is starting to appear as one of Russell Wilson’s favorite targets.

In the game against the Jags, Dulcich was Denver’s leading receiver with four receptions for 87 yards. That is an average of 21.8 yards per catch. Even when the ball isn’t coming his way, he still has a knack for getting himself wide open.

Dulcich has clearly helped the struggling Broncos offense. If Denver can incorporate him into the offense more, they might be able to have more success moving the ball. Dulcich is quickly becoming a fan favorite, so seeing him utilized more will certainly be a welcome sight in Broncos Country.

2. CB K’Waun Williams

Another day, another game where the Broncos’ defense keeps the rest of the team in the game. While Denver’s run defense seemed to struggle with keeping Travis Etienne in check, the secondary kept the Jaguars’ pass catchers under wraps. In fact, the Jaguars’ leading receiver was tight end Evan Engram, who had 55 receiving yards and one touchdown.

K’Waun Williams was a part of that lockdown secondary. Per PFF, Williams was the highest-graded Bronco with a grade of 78.5. On top of being the highest-graded player, Williams had an interception late in the fourth quarter to secure the victory for the Broncos. To make things even more impressive, Williams earned that high grade and snagged the interception with a cast on his arm.

The Denver defense 🔥 K'Waun Williams gets a pick in crunch time!#DENvsJAX on ESPN+

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/1hxHCYIRGv pic.twitter.com/DVzndkrLgn — NFL (@NFL) October 30, 2022

1. QB Russell Wilson

Wilson’s stats at the end of the game weren’t exactly stellar. But even after coming off of a hamstring injury, Wilson was able to make the necessary throws and ended up being a part of the reason why the Broncos got the victory. He was even behind the Broncos’ game-winning drive.

Since Week 1, Wilson has been under intense scrutiny for virtually everything he has done. From his quality of play, even down to his off-the-field antics and workouts. There is no denying the fact that Wilson hasn’t played anywhere near what his mega-contract is worth. There has been lots of pointing of fingers regarding why this may be. Even though Denver got the victory in Week 8, this team still has its problems on offense.

The Broncos and Wilson did show a sliver of improvement in the victory, though. For instance, more than once in the game, Denver was able to conduct drives that ended in touchdowns with good red zone execution. While there were still too many three-and-outs, having a few drives that ended in points is definitely heading in the right direction.

Hopefully, the Broncos will ride this victory into their bye week and use the positive energy to work towards more wins throughout the season.