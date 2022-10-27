Russell Wilson’s airplane workout with the Denver Broncos is going viral, and the whole NFL Twitter just can’t get enough of it.

Fans are dropping all sorts of jokes on Wilson being so extra with his antics. For those who missed it, during their flight from Denver to London for their Week 8 game, the Broncos QB said, “I was doing high knees and working on my legs and everything else, making sure I’m ready to rock.”

And he did that while everyone was knocked out and resting!

Folks on NFL Twitter made fun of the whole situation and shared various memes on what his teammates might have felt when Wilson was working out mid-flight.

*Trying to sleep on an 8 hour flight to London* Russell Wilson: pic.twitter.com/cEBqWy2A8d — PMT Memes (@PardonMyMeme) October 26, 2022

Jerry jeudy when he wakes up mid flight to Russell Wilson doing high knees and singing “ our god is an awesome god “ pic.twitter.com/EoE1DuBuOv https://t.co/RyMBEMwAxW — John (@iam_johnw) October 26, 2022

Others could help but mock Wilson for it. Sure working out is all good, especially for a struggling team like the Broncos, but the veteran QB certainly could have picked a better time and place for that. No one would judge him if he opted to rest during the flight anyway.

Russell Wilson in the aisle on his flight to London: pic.twitter.com/noRJbDqUEb — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 26, 2022

Russell Wilson running up and down the aisle on the team flight to London pic.twitter.com/BktEhx323x — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) October 26, 2022

Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler took to Twitter to confirm that it’s true Russell Wilson went up and down the airplane aisle to stretch and work out, and we can only assume that he wasn’t able to sleep much during that time.

Here’s to hoping that Wilson’s work will yield positive results for the Broncos. They face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Wembley, and if they don’t win, the signal-caller will certainly hear a lot more jokes about his airplane workout.