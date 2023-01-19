It’s been over a year since cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was accidentally shot by Alec Baldwin during rehearsal on the set of the low-budget Western “Rust” and New Mexico prosecutors are now laying down charges. As reported by the LA Times, Baldwin is facing two charges of involuntary manslaughter. Weapons handler Hannah Gutierrez Reed is also facing similar charges. She loaded the gun.

Real bullets are not allowed on sets but investigators found dummy rounds and lead bullets mixed together. Prosecutors had this to say about the decision to charge Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed:

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew,” Carmack-Altwies said. “On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

The family of Hutchins was also grateful that justice is being served:

“It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law,” said attorney Brian J. Panish, who represents the Hutchins family. “We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law.”

Alec Baldwin now could either accept a plea bargain or face a criminal trial for his involvement in the incident. Just three months ago, Baldwin and other producers for the film reached a settlement with the family to axe the wrongful death civil lawsuit they filed.