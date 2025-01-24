Rutgers basketball was recently dealt a difficult injury update. The program announced on Friday that center Emmanuel Ogbole will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season due to a knee injury.

“Emmanuel Ogbole suffered a knee injury during the Penn State game and will be out for the remainder of the season,” the announcement reads. “We wish him a speedy recovery and can't wait to welcome him back to the court.”

Rutgers basketball trying to move forward despite Emmanuel Ogbole's injury absence

The Rutgers basketball program has endured an up and down season up to this point. They currently hold a 10-9 overall record. Rutgers is just 3-5 in conference games. Losing Ogbole will certainly not help matters.

The center, who was in the middle of his second college basketball season before suffering the injury, had played in 19 games this year. He recorded 3.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per outing during that span. Ogbole started 15 of the 19 games that he appeared in.

Sure, Ogbole is not the best center in all of college basketball. With that being said, he made a big impact without question. Rutgers will have to try to move forward despite his injury absence. For now, Ogbole is simply focused on returning as soon as he can.

Rutgers will continue to monitor and provide updates on Emmanuel Ogbole's injury status as they are made available over the next few months. There is no specific injury timeline yet, but he will indeed miss the remainder of this season.

Rutgers basketball is currently preparing to go head-to-head with No. 8 Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. The contest will be a challenge, but upsets are quite common in college basketball. Still, defeating Michigan State without Emmanuel Ogbole is going to be difficult to say the least.

Rutgers' game against Michigan State is scheduled for 1:30 PM EST.