Rutgers basketball star guard Dylan Harper gave an inspired reaction to LeBron James' praise for him after his return from injury against No. 23 Illinois. The Scarlet Knights headed into their home clash against the Illini as underdogs but were able to prove the oddsmakers wrong in their 82-73 victory. Harper, who was out of action for the past two games, had a staggering stat line in his return.

The freshman sensation scored 28 points and recorded six rebounds, five assists, and four steals Wednesday night. On January 27, LeBron James offered his insight on Harper and his history with the star guard's family.

“I’ve been watching him (Dylan Harper) for quite a while. He calls me unc, and I call him nephew. I love what he’s been doing at Rutgers. Special kid, special talent. He's gonna be really good in this league, comes from a great family, obviously me, Harp, and his pops (Ron Harper) go back a while; I'm excited.”

On February 5, Harper responded to the kind words from the all-time great in a postgame interview with The Daily Targum reporter Matthew Mangum.

“It means a lot (LeBron's comments). He's someone a lot of people, including myself, look up to. Just watching how much he’s done for the game. He’s been playing for about 21 years, which is hard to do in that league. I’ve known him for a while now. Him and my dad are great friends, both are from Ohio. So just every time I get to see him is a great time.”

Rutgers basketball's freshman duo continues to be sensational

Even though he was a five-time NBA champion, Ron Harper might have raised an even better basketball player than himself. Currently, Dylan Harper is projected as a top-five pick alongside his teammate Ace Bailey. While Rutgers basketball has been inconsistent as a team, this duo has been anything but.

Both Harper and Bailey are averaging All-American-caliber numbers on high efficiency. Wednesday night's game against another ranked team was no different, as Rutgers moved to 12-11 overall. The Scarlet Knights are now 5-7 in the Big Ten, with the Illinois' win being their first victory over a ranked opponent.

Looking ahead on the schedule, head coach Steve Pikiell's team will have plenty of opportunities to build on its resume. Rutgers basketball is not on the bubble going into Wednesday's contest, but that can change quickly. But this team will have to start racking up the wins now.

Overall, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey playing in March Madness is a treat the public deserves. The two look like NBA superstars in the making in what should be a stacked 2025 NBA Draft class. Therefore, LeBron James might be slightly biased since he is close with Ron Harper, but he's right on the money with his take on Dylan Harper's future.