The No. 20 Purdue Boilermakers (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten) head to the east coast to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-7, 1-3 Big Ten) Thursday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Purdue-Rutgers prediction and pick.

Here are the Purdue-Rutgers College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Purdue-Rutgers Odds

Purdue: -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -122

Rutgers: +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +102

Over: 149.5 (-115)

Under: 149.5 (-105)

How to Watch Purdue vs. Rutgers

Time: 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue has played well lately. They are on a three-game win streak, and two of those wins are conference wins. In their last three games, Purdue has been excellent on defense. They are allowing just 62.0 points per game, and they are holding teams to just 42.0 percent shooting from the floor. Their defense play has been a big reason for the wins lately, and they have a t0ugh matchup against Rutgers. If they can continue to play solid defense, they will win this game.

Purdue does have a chance to put up some points in this game, though. Rutgers had a lot of hopes heading into this season, but their defense has let them down. On the season, Rutgers is allowing 75.0 points per game, which is the second-most in the Big Ten. Teams also have the second-highest field goal percentage, and the highest three-point percentage in the Big Ten against the Scarlet Knights. Purdue has a great chance to put up some points and put down Rutgers Thursday night.

Braden Smith is the key player for the Boilermakers. Smith averages 15.4 points per game, and 8.6 assists. He has been unstoppable in the last three games, as well. During the three-game win streak, Smith has averaged 25.3 points per game, and 9.7 assists. He is taking charge, and leading Purdue to some good wins. This game should be no different.

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rutgers wins games with their offense. If they do not score at or above their season average, it is unlikely they will win. The Scarlet Knights average 78.2 points per game, and they attempt the fourth-most shots per game int he Big Ten. They do a decent job not turning the ball over, and that has to be the case in this game, as well. If Rutgers can hit their shots in this game, and put up some points, the Scarlet Knights will cover the spread.

There are two players on Rutgers that make a difference. They are two of the best players in the country. Those two players are Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. They combine to average 40.2 points per game, 12.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. They also play some alright defense. These two players have to be at their best if Rutgers is going to upset Purdue Thursday night. If they can put up some points, they will be able to help Rutgers cover the spread.

Final Purdue-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

This could end up being a great game. However, Purdue is the better team, and they are playing better basketball right now. Rutgers has lost three of their last four games, and three of their four conference games. I am going to take the Boilermakers to not only win this game on the road, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Purdue-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Purdue -1.5 (-114)