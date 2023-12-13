Greg Schiano is on the verge of leading Rutgers football to its first winning season since 2014.

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano signed a three-year contract extension with the program, Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs announced on Wednesday. Schiano's new contract runs through 2030 after previously being set to expire after the 2027 season.

“This is a great day for Rutgers Athletics,” Hobbs said in a statement. “In four years, Coach Schiano has transformed our program, this year resulting in bowl eligibility. Continuity is critical in building winning programs. We have the right leader and the right staff to lead the Scarlet Knights in the years ahead.”

Schiano, who previously coached Rutgers football from 2001 to 2011, rejoined the Scarlet Knights in 2020. According to the school's statement, Schiano will earn $6.25 million in 2024.

“I would like to thank President Holloway, Athletic Director Pat Hobbs, the Board of Governors and our entire team for their continued belief in what we are building,” Schiano said. “Rutgers is home to my family and me, and we are blessed to have the opportunity to build a championship program right here in New Jersey.”

Continuing a legacy at Rutgers

If Greg Schiano retired today, he'd be remembered as the best coach in Rutgers football history. He has the most wins in program history and is one of only two coaches to lead the Scarlet Knights to a bowl win, being the only one with multiple wins in bowl games.

Schiano wants more than that though and truly believes he can build a contender in the Big Ten conference with Rutgers. This season was a great building block for that as the Scarlet Knights matched their highest conference win total since joining the Big Ten with three victories against conference foes.

Rutgers can achieve its first winning season since 2014 and just its third since Schiano's first tenure with a win over Miami (FL) in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Regardless, Schiano is here to stay and has all the opportunity to bring the best era of Rutgers football to Piscataway, N.J.