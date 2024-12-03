The history of running backs who went through Rutgers' football program is fairly deep but Kyle Monangai continues to make his case as the best to ever suit up for the Scarlet Knights. At the end of his stellar senior campaign, Monangai was recognized with a first-team All-Big 10 nomination along with Iowa's Kaleb Johnson.

On top of his achievement, Monangai was a unanimous first-team selection, making him the first player in Rutgers history to be seen as such. He received the honor over Oregon's Jordan James and Ohio State's duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins.

Across 11 games in 2024, Monangai notched career-highs across the board with 256 carries, 1,279 rushing yards and 14 total touchdowns. He topped the century mark in five games of 2024, including a 204-yard, three-touchdown performance against Akron in Week 2.

Rutgers left tackle Hollin Pierce joined Monangai as an All-Big 10 recipient as a second-team tackle. The Scarlet Knights did not have any defensive players named to any all-conference team.

James received a second-team honor along with USC's Woody Marks. Henderson and Judkins were both third-team members. Washington's Jonah Coleman, Michigan's Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards, Indiana's Justice Ellison, Minnesota's Darius Taylor, Penn State's Nicholas Singleton and Wisconsin's Taree Walker all received an honorable mention at running back.

With his Rutgers career mostly wrapped up, Monangai's 2024 production is the fourth-most single-season rushing yard total in school history. He has also become the school's second all-time leading rusher, only behind disgraced star Ray Rice.

Despite his dominant collegiate career, the 5-foot-9 Monangai is not projected to be a top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, his availability for Rutgers' upcoming bowl game is still up in the air.

Rutgers ends 2024 at 7-5

Largely on the back of Kyle Monangai, Rutgers managed to end the 2024 regular season at 7-5 to secure bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year. The Scarlet Knights simultaneously achieved a winning record for the second straight year, giving them back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since doing so in 2011 and 2012.

After starting the 2024 season off strong with a 4-0 record through September, Rutgers hit a rough patch in October. The Scarlet Knights endured a rough four-game skid during the middle of the year before winning three of their last four games to obtain bowl eligibility.

Regardless, Rutgers ended their season on a high note by dominating Michigan State 41-14 in Week 14. They await the results of the upcoming conference championship games before receiving an official bowl designation.