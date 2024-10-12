The Rutgers football program has a chance to improve to 5-1 for the first time in a decade, but to do so, the Scarlet Knights will have to do it without a pair of defenders against Wisconsin today.

“Two key Rutgers defenders are out today against Wisconsin — CB Robert Longerbeam and LB Tyreem Powell, per Big Ten injury report,” ESPN insider Pete Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This will be the second consecutive game missed for Longerbeam, a fifth-year senior and team captain who was listed as questionable against Nebraska but ultimately did not play in the Knights' 14-7 loss.

Powell, also a fifth-year senior captain, played against the Cornhuskers and recorded 5 tackles, but he dealt with injury issues to begin the season. Although he had played in each of the last three games, Powell missed the season's opening two games — wins vs. Howard and Akron — as an apparent precaution after the linebacker tore his Achilles tendon in February. Powell's 2023 season had already ended prematurely due to a broken wrist and was thought to be one of the Knights' best returning players this year.

The Big Ten injury report does not indicate what the injuries are, so it's unknown exactly what the injuries are or how long they could keep the pair of captains out, but Longerbeam seemingly picked up his injury during the win against Washington when he chased down and tackled UW running back Jonah Coleman. Longerbeam did end up returning and finishing the game, a 21-18 win, but he has not seen the field since.

Likely pending fortuitous injury news at some point, this season could prove to be one of Rutgers' very best in a long time. The Scarlet Knights are 4-1 on the season and 1-1 in Big Ten play, and with a favorable conference schedule that does not include Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, or Oregon, Rutgers could end up being a legitimate contender for a Big Ten Championship Game berth.

With a win today against Wisconsin (3-2, 1-1), the Knights' record would be 5-1, a mark that Rutgers has not reached since 2014.