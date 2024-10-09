ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Wisconsin enters this game after a huge blowout against Purdue, while Rutgers looked disappointing in a close loss against Nebraska. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Wisconsin-Rutgers prediction and pick.

Wisconsin has disappointed this season. They are 3-2 but have not looked impressive and have not put up much of a fight in their two losses against Alabama and USC. They bounced back in their last game against Purdue, making this game more interesting. Braedyn Locke has stepped in at quarterback since Tyler Van Dyke went down with an injury and is out for the year. There is talent on this Wisconsin team, but they have had trouble putting it all together.

Rutgers has been a nice surprise this season. They are 4-1 and need to bounce back after a close loss against Nebraska, where they looked lifeless overall. They have been a great story so far this season, and they embody toughness with their physicality across the board on offense and defense. This game back home in New Jersey sets up well for the Scarlet Knights. They will lean into their toughness against a Wisconsin team that has gone away from toughness in their own right.

Here are the Wisconsin-Rutgers College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wisconsin-Rutgers Odds

Wisconsin: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +112

Rutgers: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 40.5 (-105)

Under: 40.5 (-115)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

Time: 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT

TV: BTN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Wisconsin Could Cover The Spread/Win

It has been a struggle for the Badgers, and this offense has been okay at best. They are averaging 27.6 points per game and 387.6 total yards per game. Braedyn Locke has steadied the offense after coming in to replace Tyler Van Dyke when he got injured against Alabama. He has been solid but still has much room to grow. He has 664 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 55.4% completion percentage. Tawee Walker is the difference maker for the Badgers at running back. He has 241 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 57 carries. The Badgers must lean on him more than Locke in this game.

Wisconsin's defense has been solid but not up to par with where they have been in recent years. They are allowing 22.6 points per game and 318 total yards per game. The defense will be key in this game because of the physicality of Rutgers' offense and the way they like to play. Rutgers loves to run the ball down everyone's throats regardless of who they play and the Badgers have struggled on the ground. They are allowing 136.8 rushing yards per game. This is a unique challenge for the Badgers because Rutgers loves to play the same way the Badgers used to love to play on offense in their own right.

Why Rutgers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Scarlet Knights have been one of the best surprises in college football this season. Their offense has been a massive key to their success and they are averaging 29.4 points and 395.2 total yards per game this season. Minnesota transfer quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has been a steady hand for the Rutgers offense this season. He has 947 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and three interceptions on a 55.6% completion percentage. However, the star of this Rutgers offense is running back Kyle Monangai. He has 667 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on 116 carries. They will lean heavily on him in this game.

The Rutgers defense has been another highlight this season, which is unsurprising because Greg Schiano is a defensive coach. They are allowing 15.8 points per game and 334 total yards per game. The defense is the key for the Scarlet Knights. They get a great matchup against an inconsistent Wisconsin offense. The Badgers will have their hands full against the Rutgers defense.

Final Wisconsin-Rutgers Prediction & Pick

Wisconsin got back on track last week with a much-needed win against Purdue, but Rutgers is a different beast altogether. Expect this game to be low-scoring, but for the Scarlet Knights to pounce and take advantage of any mistakes the Badgers might make. Rutgers is the better team and should cover and win at home in this game.

Final Wisconsin-Rutgers Prediction & Pick: Rutgers -2.5 (-114)