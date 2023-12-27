Rutgers looks for their first bowl win since 2014 as we continue our College Football odds series with a Rutgers-Miami prediction and pick.

Rutgers looks for their first bowl win since 2014 as they face Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Pinstripe Bowl Rutgers-Miami prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Pinstripe Bowl began in 2010, being played each year at Yankee Stadium. Originally hosted Big East and Big 12 teams, but this changed in 2014 when the ACC and Big Ten signed on to be part of the bowl game. Rutgers is playing in this game for a third time. They played in the 2011 edition as a member of the Big East conference, taking the win in that game 27-13. They would then lose in 2013 to Notre Dame 29-16. Meanwhile, Miami is playing in this game for the second time, losing their only other appearance 35-3 to Wisconsin.

The last game Greg Schiano coached before leaving Rutgers for the NFL was in the Pinstripe Bowl. It was his fifth bowl win in six years at Rutgers. Between 2012 and 2019, Rutgers went to just three bowl games, all with Schiano players from 2012 to 2014. They won just one of those, the 2014 Quick Lane Bowl. Schiano came back in 2020 and has played in just one bowl, back in 2021, losing the Gator Bowl. This year, they are 6-6 on the year. They opened the year 3-0 before their first loss of the year, falling to Michigan. After beating Wagner and losing to Wisconsin, they would win two more to become bowl-eligible. Still, they struggled down the stretch, losing all four games in the last month of the year.

Miami comes into the game without a bowl win since 2016. That was the first year under Mark Richt. He would lose the next two bowl games before Manny Diaz took over. He lost both of just bowl games before the last game was a no-contest due to COVID in 2021. Mario Cristobal then took over and finished 5-7 last year. This year, Miami is 7-5. They opened 4-0 before being upset by Georgia Tech and losing to North Carolina. After wins over Clemson and Virginia, they would lose three straight, before ending the year with a win over Boston College.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Pinstripe Bowl Odds: Rutgers-Miami Odds

Rutgers: +2.5 (-110)

Miami: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-104)

Under: 41.5 (-118)

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Miami

Time: 2:15 PM ET/ 11:15 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread

Rutgers is 110th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 125th in yards per game. They were 68th in rushing while sitting 127th in passing yards per game. Gavin Wimsatt comes in as the leading passer for this offense. He has passed for 1,637 yards this year with nine touchdowns. Wimsatt has completed just 131 of 274 passes this year, which is just 47.8 percent of his passes. Further, he has eight interceptions this year while also throwing eight more turnover-worthy passes. Still, Wimsatt was solid running the ball this year. He has 489 yards this year and nine touchdowns.

The offense is led by second-team All-Big Ten running back Kyle Monangai. He comes into the game with 1,100 yards this year on 217 rushes. He has 749 yards after contact this year while forcing 60 missed tackles. Monangai has also scored seven times on the ground this year and has not fumbled this year. He also has explosive runs, with 29 runs over ten yards this year.

In the receiving game, it is Christian Dremel who leads the way. He comes into the game with 440 yards this young year and has scored three times. Second on the team is JaQuae Jackson, who has just 361 yards this year and a touchdown.

On defense, Rutgers ranks 32nd in the nation in points allowed per game this year, while sitting 28th in yards allowed. They were 47th against the rush while sitting 18th against the pass. The defense is led by Robert Longerbeam. He enters the game with one sack, while also forcing two fumbles in the run game. In coverage, he has allowed three touchdowns but has an interception and seven pass-breakups as well.

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread

Miami ranked 36th in the nation this year in points per game while sitting 27th in yards per game. They were 43rd in rushing yards while sitting 43rd in passing yards per game this year. Tyler Van Dyke had been the leader of the offense this year. He has 2,699 yards and 19 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He has transferred and will not be playing in this game. With Emory Williams still out with an injury, it will be Jaccuri Brown making his first appearance of the year. In 2022 he completed 27 of 45 passes for 230 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also ran for 223 yards in 2022.

In the running game, Jenry Parrish Jr. leads the way. He has 582 yards this year on just 89 rushes in ten games. He has also six touchdowns this year, with just one fumble. Mark Fletcher is also having a solid year. He has 513 yards this year and five scores. Finally, Donald Cheney Jr. has 478 yards this year and has scored twice.

Miami still has their top two widereicevers for this game. First-team All-ACC wide receiver Xavier Restrepo is playing in this one. He has 1,003 yards this year with five touchdowns. He has dropped just four balls this year while bringing in 50 percent of his contested catches and averaging over 13 yards per catch. Jacolby George has brought in 55 receptions this year for 851 yards while scoring eight times. Still, they will be missing Colbie Young, who scored five times this year.

This year, Miami is 43rd in the nation in points allowed per game, while sitting 32nd in yards allowed per game. They were 14th against the rush while sitting 75th against the pass. Miami will be missing five starters on defense in this one. Second-team All-ACC linebacker Francisco Mauigoa will be in this game. He had seven sacks on the year with 25 quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, he has 43 stops for offensive failures in the run game with three forced fumbles. Mauigoa also had an intervention this year.

Final Rutgers-Miami Prediction & Pick

Miami is going to have a backup quarterback in this game, but they will not be one-dimensional. They will be able to throw it to Restrepo and George who will still make plays. They have more talent and depth than Rutgers. While they are missing a lot, which will make it close, Miami will be able to move the ball. Meanwhile, Rutgers has struggled to score all year, and that will not change in this one.

Final Rutgers-Miami Prediction & Pick: Miami -2.5 (-110)