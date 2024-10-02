ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Rutgers continues its season in Week 6 when they take on Nebraska. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Rutgers-Nebraska prediction and pick.

The Week 6 matchup between Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-0) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-1) promises to be an intriguing Big Ten clash. Nebraska enters as slight favorites at home, but Rutgers (4-0) has been impressive so far this season12. The Cornhuskers' offense, led by quarterback Dylan Raiola, will face a stiff test against Rutgers' stingy defense, which ranks 29th nationally. Nebraska's defense, ranked 9th in the country, will look to contain Rutgers' run-heavy offense featuring Kyle Monagai. Key factors to watch include red zone efficiency, where Rutgers excels defensively, and penalty yards, where Nebraska has struggled. This game could come down to Nebraska's ability to generate explosive plays and Rutgers' discipline in crucial moments.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of ESPN BET.

College Football Odds: Rutgers-Nebraska Odds

Rutgers: +7 (-110)

Moneyline: +230

Nebraska -7 (-110)

Moneyline: -280

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rutgers vs. Nebraska

Time: 4:00 PM ET/1:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Rutgers Could Cover The Spread/Win

As we approach Week 6 of the college football season, all eyes are on the intriguing matchup between Rutgers and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. While Nebraska enters as the favorite, there are compelling reasons to believe Rutgers can pull off the upset on the road.

Rutgers comes into this game with an unblemished 4-0 record, including an impressive victory over Washington last week[1]. The Scarlet Knights' success has been built on a stingy defense, currently ranked 29th nationally, and a potent rushing attack led by Kyle Monangai, last season's Big Ten leading rusher.

Nebraska's freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, while talented, may struggle against Rutgers' experienced defense. The Scarlet Knights' ability to create pressure and force turnovers could be a game-changer, especially in a hostile environment.

Rutgers' ground game, spearheaded by Monangai, has the potential to control the clock and keep Nebraska's offense off the field. This strategy could prove crucial in silencing the home crowd and wearing down the Cornhuskers' defense.

Recent trends also favor Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have won their last five games against non-AP-ranked teams, while Nebraska has lost its last three home games against conference opponents. Additionally, Rutgers has covered the spread in four of its last five October games as an underdog against non-AP-ranked teams.

In a close, low-scoring affair, Rutgers' disciplined play and strong rushing attack could be the difference-maker, leading them to a crucial road victory in Lincoln.

Why Nebraska Could Cover The Spread/Win

As Week 6 approaches, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are poised to secure a victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium. Despite Rutgers' undefeated record, Nebraska holds several key advantages that should propel them to success on their home turf.

Nebraska's offense, led by freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, has shown significant improvement in recent weeks. Raiola's performance against Purdue, completing 16 of 26 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown, demonstrates his growing comfort in the system. The Cornhuskers' balanced attack, featuring a strong running game with Jacory Barney and Dante Dowdell, will keep the Rutgers defense guessing.

The Cornhuskers' home-field advantage cannot be overstated. Memorial Stadium's electric atmosphere will undoubtedly impact Rutgers, especially in crucial moments. Their defense, ranked 9th nationally, has the potential to stifle Rutgers' run-heavy offense and force them into uncomfortable passing situations.

Rutgers' reliance on the running game, spearheaded by Kyle Monangai, may struggle against Nebraska's stout front seven. If the Cornhuskers can contain the ground attack, they'll force Rutgers into a less comfortable passing game.

The Cornhuskers' momentum from their strong fourth-quarter performance against Purdue, where they outscored the Boilermakers 21-7, should carry over into this matchup. With a more experienced team, home-field advantage, and a balanced offensive attack, Nebraska is well-positioned to hand Rutgers their first loss of the season.

Final Rutgers-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

The Week 6 matchup between Rutgers (4-0) and Nebraska (4-1) at Memorial Stadium promises to be a tight contest. Nebraska enters as slight favorites, but Rutgers' undefeated record and strong defensive play make them a formidable opponent. The game will likely hinge on Nebraska's ability to establish their offense against Rutgers' 29th-ranked defense. Raiola's performance will be crucial for the Cornhuskers. Rutgers' run-heavy offense, led by Kyle Monangai, will test Nebraska's 9th-ranked defense. In a low-scoring affair, special teams and turnovers could be decisive. While the Cornhuskers have home-field advantage, Rutgers' momentum and defensive prowess give them a solid chance at an upset.

Final Rutgers-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Rutgers +7 (-110), Under 41.5 (-110)