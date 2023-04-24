A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis is in everyone’s rearview mirror now, but that doesn’t mean controversy about that showdown is going to stop filling the headlines.

Within just 24 hours since Davis took care of business, Ryan Garcia has come forward to accuse his ring tormentor, via social media, of having a mole in his camp.

“Actually sad I had a mole in my camp like wtf that’s crazy but thank God it’s brought to light now,” Ryan Garcia posted on his Instagram Story.

This isn’t the first time that Ryan Garcia has touched on the subject of alleged spies in his camp.

“I allow them to have as many moles as they want. I invited them to come watch me train tonight, Garcia told Ariel Helwani ahead of the bout against Davis. “It’s not gonna stop what’s already gonna happen. I just laugh at it. It’s like they send little Judases. They pay them off, If that’s you’re definition of being a champion and holding yourself with honor, you have something coming for you. He is asleep right now and I’m gonna wake him up come Saturday night.”

In any case, Ryan Garcia is back to the drawing board after suffering his first loss as a professional. He is now sporting a 23-1 record after absorbing that brutal body shot from Davis that left him on his knees and ended the fight in the seventh round. Davis, on the other hand, remains undefeated and improved his slate to 29-0 with 27 of this wins coming by way of knockouts.