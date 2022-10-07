Ryan Garcia goes full ‘Fast & Furious’ in GMC Hummer EV’s ‘Malibu Series’

Professional boxer Ryan Garcia recently stepped out of the ring to drive the new GMC Hummer EV. As part of the ‘Malibu Series,’ a 5-episode collaboration between GMC Hummer EV and Don C, Garcia received the opportunity to star in a short feature and test out the new vehicle. He shared his episode, “SUPERFAST,” on his Twitter.

Finally found something that can keep up, the new #GMCHummerEV Pickup – pound for pound champion of EVs 🥊💨🔥#GMCAmbassador If you enjoyed SUPERFAST by Ryan Garcia check out four more films in the Malibu Series Test Drives. Experience more at https://t.co/HeTdlNM36s @GMC pic.twitter.com/mC3vCq8DiX — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 7, 2022

Other stars featured in the 5-episode series include: Big Sean, Kelly Wearstler, and Angus Cloud.

Ryan Garcia’s inclusion is a product of his rising star. He’s undefeated in the boxing ring and has seen his popularity rise immensely over the past few years thanks to his elite boxing talent and impressive social media presence.

But when it comes to driving fast cars, Garcia is just like one of us. He expressed his excitement when taking the GMC Hummer EV from 0-60 in a matter of seconds.

“Taking the new GMC HUMMER EV 0-60 was almost like stepping into the ring for the first time; you’re sent into a world of energy that is really hard to put into words,” Ryan Garcia said.

Garcia is a proud GMC ambassador, and GMC is certainly glad to have him on the team.

Ryan Garcia is 23-0 in his young boxing career. Additionally, he’s tallied 19 knockouts. At just 24 years of age, there is no question that he has an extremely bright future in boxing and other career ventures.