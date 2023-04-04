Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Ryan Gosling is a popular actor who has starred in various hit films including The Notebook, La La Land, Blade Runner 2049, The Gray Man, Blue Valentine and Crazy, Stupid Love. He is a two-time Oscar nominee and a Golden Globes winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Ryan Gosling’s Net Worth in 2023.

Ryan Gosling’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $70 million

Ryan Gosling’s net worth in 2023 is $70 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Ryan Gosling was born on November 12th, 1980 in London, Ontario, Canada. He studied at Gladstone Public School before transferring to Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational High School and Lester B. Pearson High School. Around this time, Gosling shined in drama, ultimately dropping out of high school in order to pursue a career in acting.

Gosling’s first role came in 1989 when he landed a role as a Mouseketeer and secured a two-year contract on Disney series The Mickey Mouse Club. Here, Gosling was a child actor that appeared alongside Keri Russell, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, among others.

After the show’s cancellation in 1995, Gosling became a fixture on the television screen. He appeared in various TV series such as Are You Afraid of the Dark, Goosebumps, Avonlea, Kung Fu: The Legend Continues, Breaker High, Flash Forward, PSI Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal and Ready or Not.

In 1996, Gosling made his big screen debut, appearing in the film Frankenstein and Me. He later appeared in Remember the Titans, where he acted alongside Denzel Washington. A year later, Gosling starred in his first film called The Believer. Gosling made $100,000 for his role as Danny Balint, according to sources. Gosling continued to be a fixture in cinema after starring in Murder by Numbers, The United States of Leland and The Slaughter Rule.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gosling received his major breakthrough by starring in the romantic drama The Notebook. The Notebook would become an instant success as a romantic classic, grossing over $115 million around the world. Gosling pocketed $1 million for making Noah come to life, based on reports. Furthermore, Gosling racked up five awards at the Teen Choice Awards and a MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss with Rachel McAdams.

A year later, Gosling starred in the dramatic film Half Nelson. Portraying Dan Dunne in the low-budget film, Gosling surprisingly only made $1,000 per week, good for a total salary of $3,200. Fortunately, Gosling found solace in earning an Oscar nomination for the role, also going on to star in moves like Fracture, Lars and the Real Girl and Blue Valentine. In Fracture, Gosling made $1 million. On the other hand, the last pair of roles earned him $2 million.

In 2011, Gosling starred in another hit called Crazy, Stupid, Love. The romantic-comedy flick saw Gosling star alongside Emma Stone, Julianne Moor and Steve Carell. His role as Jacob in Crazy, Stupid, Love earned Gosling a Golden Globe nomination. Furthermore, Gosling also made $6 million for starring in the film.

Five years later, after getting into films such as The Big Short, Only God Forgives, and many others, Gosling starred opposite Emma Stone in La La Land. Gosling earned praise for his leading role as Sebastian, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role and a Golden Globes victory for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Gosling also bagged $8 million for La La Land, per sources.

Since then, with exception to Song to Song where he was paid $150,000, Gosling has only earned million-dollar roles. In fact, he pocketed a sweet $10 million paycheck for starring in Blade Runner 2049. In addition to this, Gosling also nabbed $20 million for starring alongside Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in Netflix’s The Gray Man. Thus far, Gosling’s salary for The Gray Man is the highest of his career.

With a successful acting career, Gosling is penciled to appear in many future projects. He is set to star in Wolfman, The Fall Guy, Project Hail Mary, Barbie and an Untitled Margot Robbie Ocean’s Eleven movie. Gosling is getting paid $12.5 million for starring as Ken in Barbie, according to Cosmopolitan.

Aside from being an actor, Gosling has also engaged in other ventures. He performs with the band called Dead Man’s Bones and also serves as the owner of Moroccan restaurant Tagine.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Ryan Gosling’s net worth in 2023?