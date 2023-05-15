Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Ryan Gosling is considered to be a heartthrob by many fans around the world. He starred in several notable films such as La La Land, Blue Valentine, The Gray Man, The Notebook, and Crazy, Stupid, Love. He is also a two time Oscar nominee set to star as Ken in Barbie. With Gosling’s notable performances in the big screens, have you ever wondered how a Hollywood star like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Ryan Gosling’s former $1.27 million home in Los Angeles.

It’s unknown when Ryan Gosling purchased this home with his wife Eva Mendes, a fellow Hollywood star. However, in 2018, we do know that Gosling and Mendes decided to sell the home. This comes around over two years after Gosling and Mendes welcomed their second child together. Furthermore, it was also the same year that Gosling starred in The First Man. With the sale of the property, the couple reportedly pocketed $1.27 million.

Here are some photos of Ryan Gosling’s former $1.27 million home in Los Angeles.

Photos courtesy of Elle

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Bohemian inspired estate includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Furthermore, Gosling’s Los Angeles home features a sizable living room, a retro-designed kitchen, an office, a guest room, a music room, and many others.

While the home’s amenities boast a minimalist design, the home’s outdoors are far from that. In fact, Gosling probably didn’t have any trouble getting some much-needed fresh air. Outside the home, the property includes a hot tub, an outdoor dining area at the balcony, outdoor art, and plenty of green spaces for gardening various plants, vegetables, flowers, and many more. However, what stands out the most is that the property also included space for an organic chicken coop. Given that Gosling is a fan of the farm-to-table practice, it isn’t a surprise that he also lives the same lifestyle.

Gosling is one of the most successful actors today. As a result, he is also one of the highest paid celebrities in Hollywood. The two time Oscar nominee can demand millions per movie that he stars in. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gosling has a net worth of around $70 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Ryan Gosling’s former $1.27 million home in Los Angeles.