Ryan Gosling is an actor and producer, and plays Ken in the new Barbie movie. But he’s also a father. It’s something he’s more recently evolved towards; his family is more important to him. In an interview with GQ, he shared the moment he knew he wanted a family with his wife Eva Mendes.

Ryan Gosling first cleared the air about how he knew he wanted kids. “When you asked me about Eva and kids, I think I said, I didn’t think about kids until she told me she was pregnant. That’s not really true. I didn’t want to overshare, but now I also don’t want to misrepresent.”

“I mean, it’s true that I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her,” he continued. “And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

Gosling has maintained a more peaceful life in Southern California. He only does one film or so per year because he brings his family with him to set locations. So they were with him while he filmed Barbie. Most of the time, he’s at home. His priority is his children; they don’t have a nanny so he and Eva Mendes raise the children completely on their own.

Whenever he isn’t sure what to do, he leans on his wife. “I just lean on Eva. She knows what’s important, always. She just somehow knows. So if ever I’m in my head about it, I just ask her.”