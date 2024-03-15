While The Fall Guy still isn't going to hit theaters until May, the action comedy is already receiving rave reviews coming out of its first screenings at SXSW 2024. It can now add a Guinness World Record to its accolades as the film has broken a stunt world record the James Bond franchise has held for nearly 20 years.
Ryan Gosling revealed the record-setting stunt while speaking at SXSW and how he had a literal front-row seat for the stunt while filming The Fall Guy, according to Entertainment Weekly. He said he was strapped into the passenger seat of the stunt car, with the film's stunt driver behind the wheel, to perform a cannon roll and they rolled the car eight and a half times to set the new world record.
“In any other movie, you wouldn’t know that,” Gosling told the audience. “But in this movie, you do. There’s a lack of recognition for the contribution that [stunt performers] make to cinema and some of the best moments in films that we love so much. That ends here.”
The previous record belonged to the 2006 James Bond film and Daniel Craig's debut as the iconic spy, Casino Royale, which saw an Aston Martin DBS V-12 perform seven midair rolls. However, the then-record setting stunt was a happy accident at the time rather than the result of meticulous planning.
The Aston Martin DBS V-12 was reportedly too heavy for the planned stunt that would see the car sent flying through the air in one of the film's heart-stopping moments. When the car couldn't get enough lift, the stunt team fitted it with a gas cannon to help launch it and the end result was the record-setting stunt.
The Fall Guy is scheduled to release in theaters on May 3, 2024.