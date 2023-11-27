Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan McDonagh believes his team has found a winning recipe after winning their fifth straight game.

The Nashville Predators struggled to begin the 2023-24 NHL season. However, it seems as if they have righted the ship. Nashville defeated the surging Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night by a score of 3-2. It's the fifth straight win for Nashville, and according to Ryan McDonagh, the team has figured out what works for them.

After the game, McDonagh spoke with the media. He revealed that his team has a style of place that is leading them to success. Now, it's about finding consistency through the rest of the long season.

“I think we’ve got a little bit of a recipe now of how we want to win games, how we want to prepare and approach games,” the Predators defenseman said, via NHL.com. “It certainly wasn’t perfect at times tonight, and it hasn’t been perfect on the winning streak as well, but you’ve got to find ways to win games.”

Nashville raced out to a 3-0 lead on Sunday in front of their home fans. In the third period, however, the Jets climbed back into the game. However, the Predators didn't break. They held on to win the game and bring themselves back to .500 on the season with a 10-10-0 record.

“That’s a great sign there. We know we can be better, and we’ll keep improving, and it’ll hopefully lead to some more consistency,” McDonagh, who recorded an assist against Winnipeg, told the media, via NHL.com.

The Predators have a lot of momentum behind them, which was desperately needed. Nashville just needs to keep this going and avoid a major crash back down to Earth. The team aims to win their sixth in a row on Tuesday when they play host to Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.