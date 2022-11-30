Published November 30, 2022

By Spencer See · 4 min read

Ryan Reynolds is a popular actor who has starred in various films including The Proposal, Deadpool (plus a sequel with another coming), Just Friends, Definitely Maybe, and many, many more, including a new Christmas movie with Will Ferrell, Spirited. Aside from his many performances on the big screens, Reynolds has also been successful in other fields as an entrepreneur, team owner, and producer. Moreover, he is also winning in terms of his romantic life as he is happily married to actress Blake Lively. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively.

Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reportedly met on the set of Green Lantern, as both co-starred in the superhero film. However, it wasn’t love at first sight given that both were still in a serious relationship with other people at that time. Nonetheless, Reynolds and Lively eventually separated with their respective partners for different reasons. Eventually, the couple started seeing each other and had their secret wedding in 2012.

Now, let’s learn more about Blake Lively.

Blake Lively was born August 25, 1987, in Los Angeles, California. Given that her parents were working in the entertainment industry, Lively was already immersed in acting. Her father was an actor and director. On the other hand, her mother worked as a talent scout.

At only 10 years old, Lively made her big screen debut in the film Sandman, which was directed by her father. She studied at Burbank High School. During her high school years, she was reportedly an ace student who served as class president, made the cheerleading squad, participated in choir, and was a member of different clubs.

Blake Lively’s solid high school record could be attributed to her desire to study at Stanford University. However with the help of Blake’s brother Eric, she was able to land a huge role in the eventual hit film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. The film would go on to gross $42 million worldwide. She eventually reprised the role of Bridget in the second installment in 2008.

After a memorable role in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Lively continued to string together memorable performances including her notable portrayal of Monica Moreland in Accepted. Other movie appearances include Simon Says, Elvis and Annabelle, New York, I Love You, The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, The Town, Green Lantern, and many more.

Perhaps Blake Lively’s most popular role came in 2007. Although she initially wanted to turn the role down to pursue college, she was eventually convinced to star in the hit TV series Gossip Girl. Portraying Serena van der Woodsen, she received various distinctions. She won three Teen Choice Awards for Choice TV Actress Drama twice and Choice Breakout Star: Female.

While Gossip Girl was a huge success, Lively didn’t stop there. She continued to take on starring roles for films such as A Simple Favor, The Rhythm Section, The Shallows, and The Age of Adaline. Her performance in The Shallows earned her a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress.

Blake Lively’s last movie role was in The Rhythm Section. Since then, the Gossip Girl star has yet to make another appearance on the big screens. However, she is penciled to star once again in future movies The Making Of, Proxy, and The Husband’s Secret.

Given her popularity as an actress, Lively has appeared in advertisement campaigns and magazine features. In 2007, she appeared on the magazine cover of CosmoGirl. Furthermore, she has also worked with various brands, including L’Oreal and Gucci.

Apart from acting on the big screens, Lively has also expressed interest in other endeavors. In 2014, she launched a lifestyle website called Preserve. Preserve aims to help connect people to artisans involving interior design. Aside from launching Preserve, she has been vocal about her interest in culinary arts. In fact, in 2010, she enrolled in top culinary school Le Cordon Bleu.

Blake Lively is a well-accomplished woman and so is her husband, Ryan Reynolds. With a decorated resume in the acting industry, it’s safe to say that they are a power couple. The couple has been making waves on and off the big screens. While they have been successful in their respective careers, the same can be said for their happy marriage thus far. Since marrying secretly in 2012, the couple has been seen interacting together in public events and poking fun at each other during interviews and on social media.

Aside from their entertaining interactions, the couple has also been doing well as parents. They have three daughters together James, Inez, and Betty. In September 2022, the couple announced that they are expecting a fourth child soon. According to Lively herself, having children has made her feel more comfortable and confident in herself personally and professionally.

Nonetheless, this is all the information we have on Ryan Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively.