Pat Sajak will soon be helping others spin the wheel one last time. Pat Sajak made a huge announcement Monday (June 12) regarding his future with Wheel of Fortune.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” he shared on Twitter. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Fans flooded the comment section surprised at the host's decision to retire.

“Wow – never thought this day would come even though logically it’s inevitable,” one fan wrote. “You, Vanna & the Wheel are an institution. It will be an end of an era. But we have one more season so it’s too early to say goodbye.”

One fan reminisced on what the show meant to him and his family. “Some of my fondest memories were of watching you and Vanna and Wheel of Fortune with My Mom (RIP). You brought much happiness to many people.”

Another fan chimed in singing his praises, “Pat you are the game show master. Enjoy your retirement and long love the king.”

Pajak appeared to have foreshadowed ending his time with the Wheel of Fortune back in December to Entertainment Tonight.

“In most television shows by this time, you would have said, ‘That's probably enough,' but this show will not die,” Sajak told Entertainment Tonight.

“It appears I may go before the show,” he added.

Vanna White who has been beside Sajak the entire time turning letters told PEOPLE back in December that she can not fathom leaving the show.

“I don't even want to think about that. I mean, we're a team,” she said at the time. “That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it.”