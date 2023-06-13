Whoopi Goldberg jokingly said she wouldn’t mind being the next host of the Wheel of Fortune. After Pat Sajak announced his upcoming retirement, everyone has been wondering — who will host the hit game show? Apparently, The View table has the answer, per People.

Goldberg threw her name into the ring after Alyssa Griffin announced: “Another legendary game show host, Pat Sajak, just announced that he's going to be retiring from Wheel of Fortune at the end of next season.”

Griffin then asked Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings: ”What's your reaction to the news? And any ideas on who should replace him?”

This was Whoopi Goldberg’s chance. She jumped into the conversation: “I want that job! I think it'd be lots of fun.”

This conversation comes about after Sajak wrote on Twitter that he would retire after this upcoming 41st season of the hit game show. “Well, the time has come,” he wrote Monday. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Although Sajak is leaving the host role of the iconic Wheel game, he isn't leaving the show entirely. He's already credited as a producer, but for the next three years, he will also serve as a consultant for the show. Perhaps he can give Goldberg a few tips. Although, she already has some game show hosting experience. In 1998 to 2004, she was the center square on Hollywood Squares. But for now, she's settled on The View.