Since Pat Sajak's announced retirement from the Wheel of Fortune, Vanna White has been negotiating with Sony for a raise. However, because of this negotiation, there were talks that Ryan Seacrest would have to take a smaller salary to join the show. TV host Claudia Jordan weighed in on the situation, per TMZ.

There's plenty of money on the Wheel of Fortune to pay both incoming host Ryan Seacrest and mainstay Vanna White what they deserve, according to Jordan. She said that Seacrest shouldn't have to give up salary to keep White. According to Jordan, it's not like a pro sports team trying to stay under a salary cap: there's advertising money coming in.

White made $3 million a year for the last 18 years on the Wheel, while Pat Sajak made $15 million a year. She's calling for half of his paycheck or she walks. White characterized her salary fight as a “statement” for all women and as part of the wage gap.

This comes after Sajak's retirement announcement: “Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak shared on Twitter. “It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

White responded: “When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we’d still be at it 41 seasons later?” White tweeted. “I couldn’t be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come.”