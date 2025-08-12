Travis Kelce has revealed one of the biggest reasons his relationship with Taylor Swift feels so special, saying the pop icon reminds him a lot of his mom, Donna Kelce, per TMZ.

In a new interview with GQ, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about his love life and how Swift’s qualities mirror those of the woman who raised him. “Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room,” Kelce said. “Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic. I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building.”

Kelce got a bit emotional reflecting on his mom’s perseverance, noting that he’s seen Swift display that same drive, setting goals and exceeding expectations while captivating audiences worldwide.

A love that grew naturally

The three-time Super Bowl champion also shed light on the early days of his relationship with Swift. He described their connection as “so organic,” saying it wasn’t about carefully planned dates or grand gestures, but about enjoying the company of mutual friends. “We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are,” he explained. “We share all those values. It kind of just took the f-ck off.”

Respect for her grind

Travis Kelce might be one of the NFL’s most durable stars, but he admitted Swift’s work schedule may be even tougher. While he plays once a week, she performs marathon shows night after night, putting her body through an intense routine he deeply respects.

The 34-year-old also touched on his ventures outside football, including acting roles, but acknowledged the last two seasons on the field “haven’t been to my standard.” With a renewed focus, he’s determined to change that in the upcoming season.