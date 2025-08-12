Being in a relationship with the biggest pop star in the world, Taylor Swift, is no easy task for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. It comes with a lot of public attention and media scrutiny. But the 10-time Pro Bowler has advice for those dealing with similar situations.

During GQ's latest cover story interview, Kelce was asked if the media scrutiny affects him. At this point, Kelce knows he can't help but hear it, as it's impossible to block out. “You can't block that out,” Kelce said.

However, he does know how to move forward. Kelce does care what people think about him, but he has to move forward despite all of the opinions.

“If someone says something that they don’t like about you, you have to be able to understand how you are portraying yourself for them to say that,” he explained. “I’m a guy who doesn’t want anyone to say anything negative about me. Some people don’t give a fuck. I’m someone who does care.”

Still, Kelce will continue to try to get people to like him. That appears to be in Kelce's nature, and he will keep working at it. More than anything, he aspires to be a “role model” for “somebody that has done it the right way.”

“I do want people to look at me like I'm doing good in the world, I'm influencing and using my platform for the better, being a role model, being somebody that has done it the right way,” Kelce concluded.

Why has Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship been scrutinized?

There is no one reason that Kelce and Swift's relationship has been scrutinized by the media. She is one of the most famous people in the world, and Kelce is one of the top players in the NFL. Naturally, attention would gravitate towards their relationship.

Their every step is watched by the media. Kelce and Swift captivate attention whenever they step out in the real world. At least Kelce still has a strong head on his shoulders.

Kelce just started his 13th season in the NFL. He did not catch a pass in the Kansas City Chiefs' first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. He contemplated retirement following the 2024 season, but he is back in the saddle for at least one more ride.