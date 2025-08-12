Jordon Hudson shares what went down between her and a podcaster when she called into a sports show.

Hudson allegedly went on a 13-minute rant on “The Sports Gossip” podcast when she discussed her time as a pageant contestant. The former cheerleader placed third runner-up at the Miss Massachusetts Teen USA competition in 2020 and placed first runner-up at Miss Maine USA 2024. She also competed in this year's pageant and placed third.

Podcast hosts Charlotte Wilder and Madeline Hill criticized Hudson, calling into the show and addressing herself sarcastically as “the president of your universe.” The podcast's hosts seemingly didn't have the best time speaking with Hudson, and the 24-year-old who is dating UNC-Chapel Hill football head coach Bill Belichick, fired back online.

“This was such a disappointing take for me,” user sportslawheather wrote on their Instagram Stories, which Hudson shared via The New York Post. “Be real. Do I have to seriously argue against (female!) sports journalists that @jordon has is justified in pursuing @missmeusa @missamerica for her own career and interests regardless of who she is dating??”

The podcast hosts said they offered Hudson to come onto the podcast to clarify anything they said about the pageant.

Wilder shared that the call was odd in which Hudson “would oscillate between, like, friendly, but there was clearly like an edge to her voice where she kind of wanted to let me have it,” Wilder described.

“This goes on for 13 minutes,” she went on. “I’m a journalist. This is my job. I’ve had sources yell at me before … Because we had what we thought [was] some level of trust with her, I think it felt like it was incredibly jarring.”

Wilder added that they “felt like we were always waiting for the other shoe to drop.”

The tension between the two seemingly went off when the podcast host informed Hudson in another conversation that their show was joining The Athletic’s podcast network. Hudson allegedly shared with them how she did not like how they have commented about her relationship with Belichick. However, she still said she would appear on the show before the partnership became official on the Aug. 7. If their episode didn't happen before that date they would have to tell their fans that they were speaking with her.

“To call me, so upset, I was like ‘What are you doing?’ You want to save her from herself. She clearly doesn’t trust us anymore, we don’t trust her as a reliable narrator about herself,” Wilder said.