Fans have high hopes for the next guest on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, who many believe will be Taylor Swift.

The New Heights podcast, which is hosted by the Kelce brothers, shared a silhouette of their next guest who seemingly resembles Swift.

“92%ers, we're coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest. New episode Wednesday 7PM ET,” the post read.

92%ers, we're coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest New episode Wednesday 7PM ET pic.twitter.com/dJW2KdDeFP — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Fans immediately went into the comment section believing that the “VERY special guest” is Travis' girlfriend, whom he's been dating since 2023. Swifties also believe that the 14-time Grammy winner will be announcing her highly-anticipated 12th studio album.

“No pressure but if you wanted you can drop the ep early. no worries if not though,” Walmart wrote in the comment section.

“YALL WEARING TAYLOR SHIRTS. The background is sparkly orange. Oh my god,” one fan wrote, where it seemingly shows the brothers in Taylor attire. Another fan added, “I know that shirt anywhere,” with a photo of the alleged Swift merch.

One fan even threatened the podcast sharing that they'll be disappointed if the singer is not revealed as the special guest, “If it’s not Taylor, i’m blocking you all.”

Swift's social media team also gave a slight hint to a new era approaching.

“Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…'” the caption said alongside an array of orange looks from her record-breaking Eras Tour. Orange is rumored to be the color of her next era and is also seen in the background of the New Heights podcast guest announcement.

Another clue is that the episode is dropping on August 13, and 13 is Swift’s lucky number. It has not been confirmed that Swift will be the guest but fans are hopeful that the singer will make an appearance.

New Heights is not unfamilar with having celebrity guests as Caitlin Clark, LeBron James, Adam Sandler, and more have joined the Kelce brothers.

Taylor Swift gives fans an update on new album

When Swift was sharing that she received the masters to her first six albums, she shared an update about when fans can expect new music.

In a hand-written letter on her official website, she told fans that have been anticipating Reputation (Taylor's Version) that that album as well as her self-titled re-recording will “have their moment to re-emerge when the time is right, if that is something you guys would be excited about.”

“But if it happens, it won’t be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now.”