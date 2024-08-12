U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley made his second notable personnel decision for the 2025 roster, tapping PGA Tour veteran Brandt Snedeker as a vice-captain.

Snedeker will join Webb Simpson on Bradley's staff for the rematch against Team Europe at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York next September. The Europeans throttled the Americans, captained by Zach Johnson, at Marco Simone in Rome in 2023.

“As I've started preparing for the 2025 Ryder Cup, I quickly realized that Brandt was someone I wanted by my side,” Bradley said in a statement.

Snedeker, 43, has 79 top-10 finishes and nine wins in his PGA Tour career, including the 2012 TOUR Championship. He was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in 2007.

Snedeker has made two Ryder Cup appearances (2012, 2016), compiling a 4-2-0 record. He was the only undefeated American (3-0) in their blowout win at Hazeltine. Snedeker helped lead Team USA to a victory at the 2013 Presidents Cup.

“I am so grateful to Keegan and the PGA of America for giving me the opportunity to represent my country in the role of Vice Captain,” said Snedeker. “The Ryder Cup is unlike anything in our sport and I hope to bring the passion and pride to help Keegan deliver his vision of what a Ryder Cup in New York should look like. I am so excited to serve alongside my good friend Webb and know we will do everything in our power to help Keegan and the players be ready for a great competition next September at Bethpage Black.”

This year, Snedeker was the recipient of the PGA Tour's Payne Stewart Award, presented to a golfer for their character, charity and sportsmanship.

Bradley — 38 years old and still a top-30 player in the world — was shockingly named the '25 Ryder Cup captain earlier this summer. Tiger Woods was in negotiations for the role, but ultimately decided he had too many PGA Tour duties on his plate. Bradley said he'd be willing to have Tiger come aboard. (Bradley said he's open to LIV Golf participation, too.)

“I've told Tiger that I want him to be as involved as he wants to be,” Bradley said at the 3M Open earlier in July.

In the mean time, Bradley will pocket valuable leadership experience as an assistant to captain Jim Furyk for the 2024 Presidents Cup (Sept. 27-29) at Montreal Golf Club, where Team USA will face the International team of non-Europeans. Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner are the other captains.

“It's been really fun to start to really get together my vice captain staff to sort of get them on board to what my message and sort of philosophy on the Ryder Cup,” Bradley said last month.