The Buffalo Sabres are on the road to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Blue Jackets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Sabres-Blue Jackets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Blue Jackets Odds

Buffalo Sabres: -1.5 (+190)

Moneyline: -128

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-235)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 6.5 (-114)

Under: 6.5 (-106)

How To Watch Sabres vs. Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: MSG Buffalo, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sabres are not playing their best hocket at the moment, at least in the offensive zone. They scored just three goals in their first three games before netting five against the Florida Panthers. Buffalo hopes that game is the turning point, but you never know. However, the five-goal performance over the Panthers is a good confidence builder.

One thing the Sabres have done well is goaltend, and play in the defensive zone. Firstly, the Sabres lead the NHL in face-off win percentage in the defensive zone. They do not let the opponent control the puck, and that helps them. Along with that, the Sabres are second in hits per 60 minutes, and 10th in takeaways per 60 minutes. The Sabres do a great job making it tough on the opposition, and that has to continue in this game.

Buffalo started Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in net on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, so it would not be surprising to see Devon Levi start this game. He is 1-1-0 this season, so he was in goal for the win over the Panthers. Levi is allowing just 2.57 goals per game, and his save percentage is .919. He will give the Sabres a chance to win this game on the road.

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets just played an emotional home game against the Panthers. It ended in a 4-3 loss, but they get a pass because of the emotionality of the game. Thursday against Buffalo will be different. The Blue Jackets play strong in the second period as they average two goals per game in that period. If they can just finish, or start stronger, the Blue Jackets will win this game.

Columbus takes the ninth-most shots per game. They have scored 11 goals in three games as a result of that. They are fourth in the NHL in shot differential. C0lumbus will put pucks on net, and that is going to be important in this game. Putting pressure on the goalie, and making him save 30+ shots will help the Blue Jackets win this game.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to start in net for Columbus. He is 0-2-0 this season, but he has allowed less goals per game than the other goalie. Merzlikins will not have to save too many shots as Columbus does not allow too many, and the Sabres do not take too many. If he can make around 25 saves, the Blue Jackets will be in good position to win this game.

Final Sabres-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jackets have lost both their games by one goal, and their win is by two. I do not expect Columbus to have another six-goal performance if they win, though. However, with the Sabres coming off a tough game against the Penguins, I like the Blue Jackets to get their first home win in this game.

Final Sabres-Blue Jackets prediction & Pick: Blue Jackets ML (+106)