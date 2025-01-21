ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

All the talk surrounding the Vancouver Canucks over the past few days has been the end-of-game incident against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Connor McDavid's suspension was at the forefront. Still, the Canucks also lost key defenseman Tyler Myers to a three-game ban for his role in the altercation. The Canucks must shake it off and sort out their strategy as the pesky Buffalo Sabres come to town. The Sabres are six points behind the next-best team in the Eastern Conference, which makes this seem like an easier game for the Canucks. However, there are no terrible teams in the East, and any team can win on any given night. The Sabres aren't a team anyone can take lightly. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Canucks prediction and pick.

Here are the Sabres-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Canucks Odds

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +150

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 6 (-105)

Under: 6 (-115)

How To Watch Sabres vs. Canucks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, MSG-Buffalo

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sabres have been a disaster all year, and they are shaping up to get a top draft pick as one of the league's worst teams. It's getting to the point where the Sabres might be even more than a top draft pick away from competing, as this was supposed to be the year their young core finally broke through. The team's lack of success has struck a chord with the city, and there aren't many reasons to believe it can get sorted out. However, the Canucks are in just as much turmoil with their trade speculation and recent losses, which makes this an intriguing game for all the wrong reasons. The Sabres can put a dagger into the Canucks with a win in this game.

The Sabres haven't been getting the best goaltending, but Ukk0-Pekka Luukkonen has an opportunity to lead his team to victory in this game. The Canucks have been the worst offensive team in hockey over the past ten games, averaging just 1.7 goals per game. They've been shut out twice over that span and held to one goal four times.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite how bad everything has looked for the Canucks, they are still just one point back of the final wild-card spot. There is still plenty of time left in the season, but it looks like there could be a three-team race between the Canucks, Calgary Flames, and St. Louis Blues for that final spot. The other Western Conference playoff teams have a leg up on that competition. The Canucks are lucky to still be in that position, as they've lost seven of their past ten games. Two overtime losses have given them some extra points to stay in the playoff race, but two points with a win is what Vancouver needs more than anything.

Final Sabres-Canucks Prediction & Pick

Both of these teams are difficult to trust with your money on the line and their offenses are too inconsistent to pick a side on the total. The Canucks need this win much more than the Sabres, as a victory would somehow put them into a playoff spot. Take the Canucks to persevere in an ugly matchup on Tuesday night.

Final Sabres-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (-180)