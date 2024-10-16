ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Buffalo Sabres have their first road trip of the road as they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Penguins prediction and pick.

The Buffalo Sabres enter the game sitting at 1-3 on the year. They lost both games in the Global Series to the Devils before losing to the Kings. They would get their first win of the year against the Florida Panthers. Buffalo put up four straight goals and would win 5-2. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is 2-2-0 on the year. They are coming off a win on the road. the Penguins took the 2-1 lead in the first period against Montreal, but it would be tied at three going into the third. The Penguins scored three times in the third to take the 6-3 victory.

Here are the Sabres-Penguins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Penguins NHL Odds

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-225)

Moneyline: +108

Pittsburgh Penguins: -1.5 (+184)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Sabres vs Penguins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sabres top line is led by JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson, and Alex Tuch. Tuch was tied for the team lead in points, having 22 goals, 37 assists, and 59 total points in 75 games. Tuch has been great this year, with two goals and two assists on the year. Tage Thompson was also solid last year. He has 29 goals, 37 assists, and a total of 56 points. Thompson has scored twice this year so far. Finally, JJ Peterka scored 28 times with 22 assists in 82 games last year. Peterka has an assist in the first two games, but may not play in this one due to an injury.

The Sabres also bring back Rasmus Dahlin on the blue line. He was tied for the team lead in points. Dahlin had 20 goals and 39 assists last year, including six goals and 14 assists on the power play. Dahlin has an assist this year. Further, Dylan Cozens also returns for the second line. He was fifth on the team in points last year. He had 18 goals and 29 assists last year. Further, he had two goals and eight assists on the power play. Cozens has yet to score this year.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will be tending the twine for the Sabres in this one. He has made two starts so far this year, going 0-2 in the process. Luukkonen has allowed five goals on 44 shots this year.

Why the Penguins Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Penguins is led by Sidney Crosby. Crosby led the team with 94 points last year, having 42 goals and 52 assists last year. Crosby has three assists on the year so far. Crosby is joined on the top line by Anthony Beauvillier and Bryan Rust. Beauvillier spent last year in Nashville, but played in just 15 games, scoring a goal and having two assists. He has already scored twice in two games so far this year. Finally, Bryan Rust was tied for third on the team in points last year, coming away with 28 goals and 28 assists. Rust has played in just two games this year but does not have a point.

Meanwhile, Evgeni Malki has led the way this year. Malkin was second on the team in points last year. He has 27 goals and 40 assists. This year, he has a goal and six assists. The Penguins also get strong production from the blue line in Erik Karlsson and Kris Letang. Karlsson had 11 goals and 45 assists last year. So far this year he has a goal and two assists. Letang had 10 goals and 41 assists last year, and he has already scored twice with an assist this year.

Tristan Jarry is expected to be in goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He is 1-1-0 on the year with a 4.50 goals-against average and a .866 save percentage. He has struggled at times this year. Jarry gave up six goals on 40 shots in his first game of the year, while giving up three goals on 27 shots in his second game.

Final Sabres-Penguins Prediction & Pick

The Pittsburgh Penguins are the favorites coming into this game. The Sabres are struggling to score this year. They have yet to score on the power play while sitting with just two goals per game on the year. They are also 20th on the penalty kill. The Penguins are scoring 3.5 goals per game so far this year while sitting middle of the pack in both power-play goals and penalty kill. Further, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has struggled this year. Take the Penguins to get the win in this one.

Final Sabres-Penguins Prediction & Pick: Penguins ML (-130)