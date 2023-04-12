In the up-and-coming film, Sacramento, Kristen Stewart joins the cast alongside comedic actors, Michael Cera and Maya Erksine. Michael Anagrano (This Is Us) will star in and direct the film in the spring, according to Deadline. Anagrano also co-wrote the feature alongside Chris Smith.

The premise of Sacramento follows a group of friends who embark on a wild road trip to California’s capital, Sacramento. As the friends navigate a series of comedic misadventures, their relationships are put to the test. Anagrano will play Rickey, a rambunctious friend ready to take his domestic friend Glenn (Cera) on this impromptu road trip. Maya Erksine of PEN15 will play Rickey’s wife, Tallie, and Stewart took over the role of Rosie, Glenn’s wife. With such a talented cast on board, audiences can expect to experience side-splitting laughter and heartfelt moments of camaraderie.

Stewart’s involvement in Sacramento ignited a wave of anticipation among fans and critics alike. Known for her ability to infuse her characters with depth and complexity, audiences eagerly await Stewart’s performance. In her previous work in indie films, she showcased her acting abilities and pushed the boundaries of her craft; Sacramento promises to be another project where she can shine.

But Stewart won’t do it alone. This won’t be the first time Stewart and Anagrano blend their talents on screen. The two shared the lead in the 2004 drama Speak, a darker story about school and trauma. Sacramento promises to showcase their comedic talent as well. Other notable actors in Sacramento are wrestler-turned-writer AJ Mendez and Iman Karram from Daft State. Both Mendez and Karram will play best friends and ex-pro fighters who teach Rickey and Glenn about their own relationship.

With this cast and crew, Sacramento is the road-trip comedy you won’t want to miss.