With a Sacramento Kings Game 4 scheduled against the Golden State Warriors, a lot of eyes will be on the upstart Kings in this pivotal game. Ahead of the Kings-Warriors Game 4, we’ll be making our Kings Game 4 predictions.

Sacramento took care of business at home, winning the first two games of the series. They were then sent to San Francisco for Game 3 against a Warriors team without Draymond Green. Green was suspended after his ejection in Game 2 for stomping on Kings’ center Domantas Sabonis. Golden State was able to push past the absence of Green and defeat Sacramento 114-97. This now gives the Warriors a chance to even up the series on Sunday.

This Game 4 is pivotal for both teams. If the Kings can win, they take a commanding 3-1 series lead as they head back home. The Warriors have struggled on the road all season long and know they need to take advantage of their home games.

With that said, let’s move on to our Kings Game 4 predictions.

4. Domantas Sabonis has his best game of the series for Kings

While Domantas Sabonis hasn’t had the best series, he is one of the top two players on the roster. Sabonis has been a great fit since being traded to the Kings at the 2021 trade deadline. This season, he averaged 19.1, along with 12.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists. He shot 61.5 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three.

Although Sabonis hasn’t been talked about much prior to this playoff run, he is one of the best centers in the league. The Kings hadn’t made the playoffs in 16 years and haven’t gotten a ton of attention from the media. Due to that, Sabonis has not received the recognition he deserves. In Game 4, Sabonis should be more assertive and have his best game of the series.

3. Davion Mitchell, Kings’ defense contains Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is one of the best players on the planet. Curry is widely known as the greatest shooter of all-time. He is also a four-time champion, two-time MVP, and a Finals MVP. Curry is coming off last season, where he led the Warriors to a championship. Stopping Curry is near impossible.

However, it is possible to contain him and slow him down. Davion Mitchell is one of the best defensive guards in all of basketball. Mitchell was nicknamed “off night” because of his defensive presence and ability to disrupt opposing guards.

Mitchell has been one of the main defenders of Curry during this series. While Curry is having a good series, Mitchell and the Kings’ defense has made it hard on him. In a pivotal game in the series, Sacramento’s defense should be focused and aggressive in containing Curry, with Mitchell leading the way.

2. De’Aaron Fox scores 40 points for Sacramento Kings

De’Aaron Fox has shown the world that he belongs in the conversation with other stars. When it has mattered most, Fox has risen to the occasion and hit clutch shots. Fox became the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year award winner, as he led the league in clutch points this season.

Fox is the tone-setter for the Kings, and his value is immense. Game 1 was a dominant performance for Fox, who had 38 points with five assists and three steals. The 25-year-old should look for another commanding performance to lead Sacramento in Game 4.

1. Sacramento Kings steal Game 4 on the road

Game 4 is crucial for both teams, and the Kings would be in a great position to win the series if they could win this game. The Kings actually finished with a better road record than at home this season. They clearly feel comfortable playing in front of opposing fans.

Stealing this game on the road would do wonders for the Kings. The recipe for success will be having their stars Fox and Sabonis show out while containing Curry. If the Kings are able to earn a victory in Game 4 on Sunday, they will head back to Sacramento in Game 5 with a chance to close out the series.