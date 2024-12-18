Sacramento State lost out in the Michael Vick sweepstakes, as he's set to become the head coach of Norfolk State but they have brought on another promising coaching candidate. Per a report by CBS Sports writer Cameron Salerno, the Hornets are set to hire UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion as the next head coach.

Marion is known for his high-powered “go go offense”- a variation of the traditional option and spread concepts, but with an emphasis on speed, misdirection, and space creation. Under Marion's leadership, UNLV ranked No. 35 in the FBS for total offense, averaging 425.8 yards per game, and No. 14 in scoring with 36.2 points per game.

UNLV finished the season with a 10-3 record, reached the Mountain West Championship, and were in contention for a College Football Playoff spot. However, they fell to Boise State for the second time that season.

Before his time at UNLV, he served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with Howard University. Ironically enough, his first win as offensive coordinator at Howard University was against UNLV in the largest point-spread upset in college football history. Howard beat UNLV 43-40 in a win that electrified the college football world and further put Howard University athletics on the map. He left Howard in 2019 alongside then-Howard head coach Mike London as they joined perennial FCS power, William & Mary. Brennan also has extensive experience at Arizona State, Hawaii, Pittsburgh, Texas, and UNLV.

Brennan will take over a Sacramento State, team that has found its stride in recent years but struggled this season as they finished with a 3-9 record. Sacramento State is also planning to make a push to the FBS in the hopes of joining the new Pac-12. The institution is building a new stadium, announcing that they've secured millions in funds in September.

According to a report by ESPN Insider Adam Schefter, Sacramento State had interest in Michael Vick before he was officially announced as the head coach of Norfolk State University. ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported Sacramento State's interest on Monday evening.

“He has expressed interest in the position, and yes, I did meet with him about his interest in Sac State football and our athletic rise,” President Wood stated, according to Schefter. “As you can imagine, given the success of our athletic programs, our football head coach job is an attractive role.”

However, Joe Davidson of The Sacramento Bee reported Monday evening that Sacramento State officials denied Vick was a candidate for the position.