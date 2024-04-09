PFL Las Vegas: continues on the main card with a fight between Sadibou Sy and Josh Silveira in the light heavyweight division. Sy came up short in his bid to be PFL champion as he was submitted in the second round meanwhile, Silveira also was the runner-up in his title bid where he lost a unanimous decision. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Sy-Silveira prediction and pick.
Sadibou Sy (16-7-2) came up short in his bid to become a PFL champion when he lost multiple-time PFL champ Magomed Magomedkerimov who submitted him via guillotine choke in the second round. Sy will be making his PFL light heavyweight debut when he takes on fellow PFL champion runner-up Josh Silveira this Friday night.
Josh Silveira (12-2) also came up short in his bid to become PFL champion when he was outworked for the entirety of the fight against the champ Impa Kasanganay. The American Top Team product will look to kick the new season off the right way when he welcomes Sadibou Sy to the light heavyweight division in this Friday matchup.
Here are the PFL Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL Las Vegas Odds: Sadibou Sy-Josh Silveira Odds
Sadibou Sy: -145
Josh Silveira: +115
Over 2.5 rounds: -205
Under 2.5 rounds: +165
Why Sadibou Sy Will Win
Sadibou Sy, known for his striking prowess and presence in the welterweight division, stands as a significant threat to Josh Silveira in their upcoming bout. Sy's fighting style, characterized by his powerful striking skills, is complemented by a devastating left hook and a well-rounded Muay Thai and kickboxing foundation. His reach advantage, standing at 80 inches, gives him the ability to control the distance against opponents, which will be crucial against Silveira, who has a shorter reach of 75 inches.
Sy's record of 16 wins, with 8 by knockout, showcases his finishing power. His recent performances, including a stunning spinning wheel kick knockout over Shane Mitchell at PFL 6, demonstrate his ability to deliver fight-ending strikes from a variety of angles. This versatility in striking will be key in facing Silveira, who has shown susceptibility to losses via decision, indicating potential gaps in striking defense that Sy can exploit.
Also, Sy's experience in the PFL, with a record of 3-1-0 for the 2023 season (10-5-2, 1 NC overall), has seen him face and overcome a range of fighting styles, which has undoubtedly contributed to his tactical acumen. His ability to adapt and implement game plans tailored to his opponents' weaknesses will be a decisive factor in this matchup.
Silveira, while a very tough opposition with a strong submission game, has shown weaknesses in his cardio and his striking defense. Sy's superior striking and ability to push a pace, combined with his physical attributes and recent momentum, position him as the favorite to emerge victorious in this high-stakes encounter.
Why Josh Silveira Will Win
Josh Silveira, a rising star in the light heavyweight division, possesses a unique blend of skills that make him a tough opponent for Sadibou Sy in their anticipated matchup. Silveira's background as a two-time NCAA Division II National Champion wrestler provides him with a significant advantage in grappling and ground control, areas where Sy has shown vulnerability in past fights. This wrestling pedigree allows Silveira to dictate where the fight takes place, a critical factor in neutralizing Sy's striking advantage.
Silveira's transition to MMA has been seamless, with an impressive record that includes six finishes by submission and TKO. His ability to close the distance and execute takedowns against strikers has been a key to his success, and against Sy, a fighter who prefers to keep the fight standing, Silveira's pressure and clinch work could prove to be the difference maker.
Silveira's training under the tutelage of his father Conan Silveira, a respected figure in the MMA community, has equipped him with a high fight IQ and a strategic approach to matchups. His adaptability and ability to implement game plans effectively will be crucial in facing a versatile striker like Sy.
Also, Silveira's conditioning and pace have been standout attributes in his fights, allowing him to maintain pressure and execute his game plan effectively over the course of a fight. Against Sy, who has struggled with wrestlers in the past, Silveira's relentless pursuit and ability to engage in grappling exchanges will likely wear down Sy, leading to opportunities for Silveira to secure a finish or dominate on the judges' scorecards.
Final Sadibou Sy-Josh Silveira Prediction & Pick
This should be a great fight between legitimate light heavyweight contenders that could make a deep run in this year's PFL Regular season. Both fighters came up short in their championship bid last year and each of them will be looking to start the season off on a high note. While Silveira was worked over in his last fight against Impa Kasanganay, this is a much more forgiving fight taking on Sadibou Sy.
Sy is a dangerous striker who utilizes his size and length very well but his size isn't as profound in the light heavyweight division as he is now moving two weight classes from the welterweight division. Also, the biggest weakness of Sy's game is his grappling which is Silveira's biggest strength. Being from a collegiate wrestling background and a black belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu he should be able to dominate on the mat. As long as Silveira doesn't get caught coming or fade terribly, we can expect Silveira to land the takedown and submit Sy for his third submission defeat.
Final Sadibou Sy-Josh Silveira Prediction & Pick: Josh Silveira (+115), Under 2.5 Rounds (+165)