SAG-AFTRA will take their time to discuss the studios' 'last, best and final' deal in hopes of ending the more-than-100-days actors' strike.

SAG-AFTRA announced after the Saturday meeting with AMPTP that they are considering the “last, best and final offer” from the studios and streamers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actors' union's negotiating committee will meet on Sunday to talk about the terms of the offer.

More studio and streaming platform CEOs attended the bargaining session on Saturday. Amazon, Apple, Paramount and Sony chiefs were also in attendance.

A source said that the latest offer is “worth more than three of the last deals put together.”

Several studios have told the union leadership that if they don't agree on a resolution by the first or second week of November, the 2024 summer movie schedule will be in shambles. The upcoming TV season has already been affected.

THR's source also said, “This is a very good deal for them [SAG-AFTRA]; they've gotten almost everything they've wanted, and they came back for more.”

The companies' final offer reportedly include major concessions, specifically regarding AI protection. The actors' AI deal was said to be more favorable than the one the WGA was able to negotiate.

The studio heads who attended previous meetings with SAG-AFTRA were Bob Iger (Disney), Donna Langley (NBCUniversal), Ted Sarandos (Netflix) and Davis Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery).

The Saturday meeting included Tony Vinciquerra (Sony Pictures), Brian Robbins (Paramount), Mike Hopkins and Jennifer Salke (Amazon Studios). With their attendance, it meant that the major legacy studios were present alongside the streaming giants.

Saturday, Nov. 4, was the 114th day of the actors' union strike. Both SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP have been meeting continuously since Oct. 24. The studio and network chiefs have attended some of the meetings.

However, more recently AMPTP president Carol Lomabardini has been present and leading the talks, representing the studios.