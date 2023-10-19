Don't expect to see your favorite actors dressing up as Barbie and Ken this Halloween. SAG-AFTRA has provided a wild new rule amid the strike.

No Barbies!

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that SAG-AFTRA is prohibiting its striking actors from dressing up as popular characters from struck content and posting it on social media.

This includes other big-name characters such as Wednesday Addams, who would've undoubtedly been a popular choice. The Jenna Ortega portrayal has been a staple of pop culture since the Netflix series premiered last fall.

Instead, striking actors are instructed to “choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures — ghost, zombie, spider, etc.”

There are some loopholes. Actors can dress as non-struck projects, such as characters from animated projects. That doesn't include Marvel superheroes, though, as they are owned by Disney.

“Let’s use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract,” SAG-AFTRA's post read.

The SAG-AFTRA strike began on July 14, 2023, and is nearing its 100th day. This has caused production delays and release date shifts as struck actors are prohibited from filming or promoting projects. While the WGA strike — which ended on September 27 — lasted longer, it also began earlier in the year.

Talks between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA have not been going well. Even with the help of A-listers such as George Clooney, talks have been “DOA.” I'm sure everybody in Hollywood is hoping for a quick resolution sooner or later. The longer it lasts, the more it affects everyone.