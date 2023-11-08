SAG-AFTRA's told the AMPTP that they should seek the consent of performers and properly compensate them for the use of their AI scans.

SAG-AFTRA is pushing back on the AI clause of the studios' “last, best and final deal,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Several sources familiar with the negotiations told the website that the AMPTP wanted to pay for AI scans of Schedule F performers. Schedule F performers are union members who earn more than $32,000 per TV episode or more than $60,000 per feature film.

SAG-AFTRA wants to attach certain conditions such as compensating the guild members per reuse of the scan as well as their consent. This is in response to the language in the AMPTP's offer of wanting the rights to reuse the AI scans of deceased performers without their estate's consent or that of the union's.

The AI loophole

“They can't have that loophole to exploit performers,” the union-side source said.

A source from the union stated, “This is one of the biggest reasons SAG did not accept the ‘last, best and final' offer from the AMPTP. We could not allow that language to stand.”

“This is massive. Every A-, B-, C-, D- and E-lister — all the higher-paid performers — who think this is a minimum wage strike, they must know they are in this fight. They have to realize that this is about protecting them. This is their strike now when they realize what’s on the line. The people who launched the campaign to take a deal — they’d be f—ked if we took this deal with that in there,” the source continued.

They added, “We think it’s not just reasonable but is absolutely vital to the sustainability of the performance industry.”

The SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee announced Monday afternoon to its members that they have sent a response to the studios and streaming platforms' offer.

“Please know every member of our TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee is determined to secure the right deal and thereby bring this strike to an end responsibly,” they said.

The union representatives added, “There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including AI. We will keep you informed as events unfold.”